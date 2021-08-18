7SIGNAL Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

7SIGNAL ranks on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Following ARR Growth of 105%.

7SIGNAL®, the leader in enterprise wireless experience monitoring, announced today that it earned a coveted place on Inc. Magazine’s annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America, the Inc. 5000. With the prestigious honor, 7SIGNAL joins the ranks of well-known honorees like Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, and Oracle.

7SIGNAL achieved 105% annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth, working with companies across a variety of industries including healthcare, manufacturing, retail, distribution, and large enterprise.

“We’re thrilled to have our explosive growth recognized by Inc. Magazine, driven by the demand for digital experience monitoring,” said Tom Barrett, 7SIGNAL President and CEO. “The innovation we’ve invested in the 7SIGNAL platform and the overall strength of our team allowed us to help customers improve productivity, reduce downtime and maintain business continuity in the newly remote work environment that COVID-19 brought on, and it’s been thrilling to spur growth for our customers as well as our team.”

According to Gartner, “The global pandemic is increasing the demand from organizations for endpoint monitoring tools. These technologies are instrumental in helping I&O leaders to enable the massive shift in remote working. Gartner inquiry data for the first months of 2020 grew five times compared to 2019. IT organizations struggled to gain visibility into end-user experience as at-home workers accessed applications using home computers with shared home networks.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.

About 7SIGNAL

7SIGNAL® is the leader in wireless experience monitoring, providing insight into wireless networks and control over Wi-Fi performance so businesses and organizations can thrive. Our cloud-based wireless network monitoring platform continually tests and measures Wi-Fi performance at the edges of the network, enabling fast solutions to digital experience issues and stronger connections for mission-critical users, devices and applications. Learn more at www.7signal.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Vision Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

