7th grade student arrested after threatening to "shoot up" Prescott Valley school

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office announced that a 7th grade student was arrested after they discovered a video where he threatened to "shoot up" Prescott Valley Charter School, where he was enrolled.

According to police, the 12-year-old boy recorded the video on his cell phone while riding a school bus home on Friday. Authorities said that a classmate of the boy had obtained the video and showed it to one of his parents, who then reported it to the sheriff's office.

Police said that the child was covered while he recorded the video but that the classmate who reported him recognized his voice. The student admitted to making the threats but claimed that he was coerced into making the threat by the reporting student, according to police.

The sheriff's office announced that both students are now in custody and facing charges of making a terrorist threat and false reporting.

“We need to drill into our kids that making any type of threat about school violence will always be taken seriously,” said Sheriff David Rhodes. “We don’t want to see children with these charges on their records however, we have zero tolerance for threats of school violence."

As a result of this incident, the Prescott Valley Police department will conduct additional onsite patrols at Prescott Valley Charter School, which authorities said would "ensure the continued safety of the school staff and students."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 7th Grade student threatened to "shoot up" charter school, is arrested