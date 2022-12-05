7th-grader at Litchfield CLC in Akron found with loaded handgun

A seventh-grade student at Litchfield Community Learning Center in Akron was taken into custody Monday after he was found with a loaded gun, according to Akron Public Schools.

The incident resulted in the lockdown of the middle school, along with adjacent Firestone High School, from 2 to 2:30 p.m.

"Students had told teachers of a student they believed was carrying a weapon," said APS spokesman Mark Williamson. "Within nine minutes, the APS security, staff, and the Akron Police Department student resource officer located the student and located a gun in his fanny pack."

Akron police could not be reached for immediate comment.

Williamson said the school district "praises the smart thinking of our students who followed through on rumors they had heard.

"As we say, if you see something, say something."

In October, a female student was found with a handgun in her backpack at Akron Public Schools' SOAR facility in South Akron, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the student said she didn't know the items were in her bag. She was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and taken to the Summit County Juvenile Detention Center.

