7th suspect charged in New Kensington murder, police still searching for 3 others

A seventh suspect has been charged and arrested after a recent murder in New Kensington.

According to a release from District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli, 18-year-old Raquan Carpenter of Pittsburgh was taken into custody Thursday.

The release said the individual was known to officials, but not immediately identified. Carpenter was identified earlier Thursday and apprehended by New Kensington police and Westmoreland County detectives.

He is currently in police custody.

Carpenter has been charged with criminal homicide, second degree murder, two counts of robbery, aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy and firearm not to be carried without a license.

Police are still searching for three other suspects: Elijah Gary, Avian Molter and Da’Montae Brooks.

Anyone who has any information on their whereabouts should contact 911 or New Kensington Police at (724)339-7534.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

