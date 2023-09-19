Up to 8,000 minks are on the loose in Pennsylvania after being released from fur farm

Thousands of minks are on the loose after one or more people cut holes in a fence and released them from a fur farm near Sunbury in central Pennsylvania.

6,000 to 8,000 minks escaped from Richard H. Stahl Sons Incorporated on State Route 890 in Rockefeller Township between midnight and 6:50 a.m. on Sunday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say the culprit or culprits cut holes in the mink farm's fence and freed around 6,000 to 8,000 minks from their enclosures.

Officials warn residents not to approach thousands of aggressive minks roaming the area near Sunbury Animal Hospital.

Several minks were found dead along the roadway near the fur farm, presumably hit by passing vehicles.

"The number of bodies that line the roads just keeps growing by the hour," one resident wrote in a Facebook post. "These creatures are scared, confused, and hungry, with no idea how to survive. They were born and raised in captivity and now will die slow, painful deaths through diseases they've never seen, cars they never knew existed, and starvation when they have never went without food before or have had to hunt or fight for food in their lives."

State police and farm staff from numerous state agencies are working to capture the escaped animals. Sunbury Animal Hospital advises caution around aggressive animals in outdoor areas.

If you encounter a mink, it's recommended that you keep a safe distance as they can pose a threat despite being small in size.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, do not attempt to trap or catch the animals, to avoid bites, attacks and disease spread.

If residents find a mink in a trap, they should contact Sunbury Animal Hospital to see it returned safely to the farm. If a mink is causing any problems, residents can call the Game Commission, and they will take care of it.

Camping trip gone wrong: Girl killed during family's Idaho camping trip when rotted tree falls on tent

On Monday, Sunbury resident Cassie Marks assisted in the recovery of some minks, The Daily Item said.

"We did not touch the animals. We just wanted to help out here," she shared with the outlet, adding that the minks are taken to a local hospital shortly after rescue.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Up to 8,000 minks cut loose from Pennsylvania fur farm, hundreds dead