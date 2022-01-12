$8,000 reward offered for arrest of suspect in Bradenton shooting that killed 28-year-old

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has identified Anthony S. Rahming, 25, as a murder suspect in a deadly shooting in Bradenton last December and is offering a reward to help to find him.

Detectives said in a news release that the shooting happened Thursday, Dec. 16, at a home in the 6100 block of 10th Street East, which is outside of the city limits near Bradenton.

Rahming is accused of shooting 28-year-old Tracy Priester, who later died of his injuries.

Detectives said a friend of Priester’s attempted to drive him to a hospital, but on the way there, pulled over into the parking lot of a Winn-Dixie grocery store to call 911.

Deputies arrived at the parking lot around 6:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a man with a gunshot wound lying in a vehicle. The man, later identified as Priester, died at the scene.

On Dec. 20, the sheriff’s office identified Rahming and two others as people of interest in the shooting and asked for the public’s help to find them. Detectives now say Rahming is responsible for the shooting, and he faces a charge of second degree murder with a firearm.

Anyone with information about Rahming’s whereabouts can call Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011. Anonymous tips can be reported to Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS or visit manateecrimestoppers.com.

Tipsters may be eligible for an award of up to $3,000. An additional $5,000 reward is being offered by Gold Star Club of Manatee County for info leading to Rahming’s arrest, the sheriff’s office says.