The £8,000 stay-at-home mum tax penalty

Former chancellor Nigel Lawson’s decision to tax husbands and wives independently was a long-overdue reform to laws that were nearly 200 years old.

Until then, married women were taxed as if their income belonged to their husband. This archaic system had barely changed since the Income Tax Act of 1806.

It is because of Lawson’s reform that married women today pay tax on their own income, fill in their own tax returns, and have “independence and privacy in their tax affairs”, as the former Chancellor put it in his 1988 Budget.

But the situation the UK has arrived at today is not exactly what the former Chancellor intended. Families where one parent stays at home can pay more than £8,000 a year in extra tax.

As well as basing taxation on individual income, Lawson wanted to give couples a transferable allowance. This would ensure couples and single people were still treated equally, while also recognising the financial struggles facing single-earner families.

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, however, “did not like the idea at all”, the late Chancellor revealed in his 1992 memoirs. Despite her strong belief in the importance of family values, Mrs Thatcher apparently saw no reason to change the status quo.

A couple where just one spouse earns £70,000 will pay nearly £6,000 more in tax than a couple where each partner earns £35,000. This is because the single-earner is taxed at a higher marginal rate than the two parents. If they had two children, the single-earner family, due to the loss of child benefit, would be worse off by £8,070, according to calculations by broker Interactive Investor.

Professor Philip Booth of Policy Exchange said it does not have to be this way. “Countries such as France and Germany have tax systems that do not discriminate against families where one of the adults takes on caring responsibilities or other unpaid work.”

In France and Germany, households with the same income are treated equally as far as the tax system is concerned.

The UK is not the only country with a taxation system based on individual – as opposed to household – income, yet it is internationally out-of-step in its failure to provide better support in the tax system for families.

According to CARE, a Christian think-tank, single-earner families in the UK face a tax burden 38pc higher than the OECD average.

The tax disparity between single-earner families and dual-income families has been made worse by the introduction of so-called “cliff edges” in the fiscal system.

This is where a rise in earnings leads to a loss of benefits or a bigger tax burden. In 2013, Chancellor George Osborne introduced the High Income Child Benefit Charge, which means once a parent earns over £50,000, they must pay back their child benefit at a rate of 1pc for every £100 over this income threshold. At £60,000, the entitlement is lost completely.

The end result is a parent with three children who earns between £50,000 and £60,000 pays an effective tax rate of 68pc on that portion of income.

This tax trap kicks in when one parent earns more than £50,000, but not when household income exceeds this threshold. So a dual-income family with two children, where both parents earn £30,000, would be entitled to £2,075 in child benefit a year – while a single-earner family on £60,000 would get nothing.

Miriam Cates, Conservative MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, said the tax burden on single-earner families not only disincentivises parents from taking higher-paid jobs but also ignores “the important contribution families make by rearing the next generation.”

“A family should be able to split caring responsibilities and finances as they see fit, without being penalised,” she said.

The UK’s anti-family tax policies have a disproportionate impact on women, who are most often the ones choosing to stay at home and raise the children.

Alice Guy, of the platform Interactive Investor, knows this from personal experience. Mrs Guy was a stay-at-home mother for sixteen years between 2006 and 2022, during which time her husband crossed over the higher-rate tax threshold.

As a result, they lost their right to child benefit.

It is sometimes recommended that workers in this position save more into their pension to bring down their salary – which is exactly what her husband did. But this created another problem.

“My husband was building up a huge pension pot while I was earning nothing,” said Mrs Guy. “I had a professional qualification as an accountant, so that made it easier to return to work. Now I’m making up for lost time and saving a lot into my pension. But not all women are so lucky.”

Mrs Guy said the tax system’s lack of provision for single-earner families reflects deeper societal prejudices towards women who give up work in order to look after their children.

“There’s this attitude that if you’re a stay-at-home mum, you’ve chosen that so you can put your feet up. But that’s absolutely not the case. Sometimes the family circumstances require one parent to stay at home.”

There have been repeated calls for the Government to make the tax system work better for families and boost the income of those with a single breadwinner.

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss planned to allow couples to share their personal allowances, the amount you can earn before having to pay income tax. This currently stands at £12,570.

The policy would have allowed a stay-at-home parent to transfer their tax-free allowance to their working spouse – saving a couple up to £2,514 a year.

Others have suggested raising the threshold at which the child benefit charge kicks in. The point at which you lose child benefit has been frozen at £50,000 ever since it was first introduced – dragging more middle class families into the tax charge.

CARE has recommended not only increasing this but also increasing the marriage allowance so families can keep more of what they earn.

There is no easy fix to the single-earner tax penalty. But more than three decades on from Lawson’s revolutionary Budget, it is clear that couples’ taxation may once again be in need of reform.

