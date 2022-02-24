8-, 10 year-old charged with burglary

Feb. 24—Two juveniles have been charged with felony second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, for allegedly breaking into a home and causing thousands of dollars in damage.

County Attorney Claud Porter said the juveniles, ages 8 and 10 years old, were charged to create a path for the homeowner to seek restitution from the juveniles' parents without the juveniles actually being convicted.

City police charged the juveniles Sunday.

The names of juveniles are kept confidential, according to state law. The juveniles were cited and not arrested.

Porter said officers "called me one night and said, 'there are two boys who got into a house next door and literally destroyed the home,' " Porter said.

Porter said he told the officers to charge the juveniles.

Porter said there is no scenario in which the juveniles could end up with a felony record.

He could refer the case to the Court Designated Worker office, with the intention of later dismissing the charges.

There is no age of criminal responsibility in Kentucky, so a child of a very young age can be charged with criminal offenses. Bills that would raise the age of criminal responsibility have been proposed in Frankfort, but have not passed.

Porter, whose office handles juvenile criminal cases, said Wednesday that he does not intend to bring the juveniles before a judge on the charges. But the charges in this case could assist the homeowner who suffered damages.

"A parent can be responsible for the intentional property damage of a juvenile," he said.

State law, specifically KRS 405.025, says the parent of an unemancipated minor can be liable for damages, if "a judgment has been rendered" against the minor.

"You have to sue the minor and name the parent," Porter said.

Once the CDW's office prepares the complaint, Porter said he will review it to determine if there is probable cause to proceed against the juveniles. If so, Porter said he could dismiss the case, but that the finding of probable cause could help the homeowner in filing a civil lawsuit against the juveniles and their parents.

"Normally, I don't tell (officers) to charge them at all," Porter said. "I don't know what else to do to get it to the point where (KRS 405.025) works."

Porter said he has previously charged juveniles as a way to get them needed services through the court system.

"We have charged 11-year-olds with sexual offenses," he said, "but that was to get them into treatment."

