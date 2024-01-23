8-10 people without homes after Rocky Top apartment fire; firefighters still on the scene

Eight to 10 people were without homes after an early-morning apartment fire in Rocky Top.

Rocky Top Police Chief John Thomas said at 9 a.m. Tuesday that firefighters were still working at the scene of the fire at 319 S. Main St. The city's fire department was called to the scene at 3:56 a.m. to evacuate residents and begin fighting the fire. Fire departments from Anderson and Campbell counties were helping to fight the fire.

The Rocky Top Fire Department was called to the scene of an apartment fire at 3:56 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Eight to 10 people were displaced.

The American Red Cross is in Rocky Top to help the residents of the five apartments affected, he said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation also was on the scene Tuesday morning to help with any investigation, Thomas said.

Firefighters and law enforcement were expected to be on the scene for several more hours Tuesday morning, during which time Main Street from Fourth to Second streets were closed to the public and commuters.

Rocky Top is also known as Lake City, its former name, by many area residents.

The Oak Ridger's News Editor Donna Smith covers Oak Ridge area news.

