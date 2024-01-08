8 to 12 inches of snow forecast for Door County Tuesday; people encouraged to avoid travel

DOOR COUNTY - The Door County Emergency Management department is encouraging people on the Peninsula to stay home unless they must travel during the heavy winter storm that's predicted to bring 8 to 12 inches of snow throughout the day Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 3 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday for several counties in Wisconsin, including Door County.

The National Weather Service said the heaviest snowfall is expected east and south of a line from Stevens Point to Shawano to Wausaukee.

Winter storm warnings are issued by the National Weather Service when dangerous winter weather is expected, occurring or imminent and can become life-threatening. The criteria includes 6 inches of snow or more in 12 hours, 8 inches in 24 hours, or lower snow totals if accompanied by strong winds or a combination of dangerous winter elements such as ice. The service also recommends people avoid unnecessary travel during such warnings.

The forecast calls for Door County to expect 8 to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow with this storm, a number that's been inching upward over the past couple of days. The snow is forecast to start around 1 a.m. Tuesday and continue until about midnight, with lighter accumulations in the morning and most of the snow falling Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather is predicting these snowfall amounts for Wisconsin, as of Monday afternoon.

Along with the snow, wind speeds are expected to begin ramping up in the afternoon and continuing blowing into Wednesday, with speeds of 35 to 40 mph or more that could cause snow drifts and low visibility. Those venturing out should prepare for difficult travel conditions.

The news release from Door County Emergency Management also said county government operations will be open and available to the public Tuesday but also advised people to call ahead and ensure the department they’re trying to reach will be appropriately staffed during the day.

The cause is a storm system coming up from the Central Great Plains that is expected to drop snow across most if not all of Wisconsin. As of Monday morning, the Green Bay area is expected to get between 6 to 10 inches, according to National Weather Service, with possible heavier totals in the southeastern part of the state and along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

