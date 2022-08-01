The 8.2% return this week takes WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings' (NASDAQ:WSC) shareholders three-year gains to 150%

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) share price has soared 150% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. It's also up 17% in about a month. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 7.7% in the last month.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's three-year performance.

View our latest analysis for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings became profitable within the last three years. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

Pleasingly, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings' total shareholder return last year was 34%. But the three year TSR of 36% per year is even better. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings you should know about.

Story continues

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here