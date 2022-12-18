After a 8.3% dip, insiders are undoubtedly glad they sold Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

By selling US$275k worth of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) stock at an average sell price of US$387 over the last year, insiders seemed to have made the most of their holdings. The company's market worth decreased by US$15b over the past week after the stock price dropped 8.3%, although insiders were able to minimize their losses

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Accenture Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Paula Price, for US$275k worth of shares, at about US$387 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$264). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Paula Price.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Accenture

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Accenture insiders own 0.09% of the company, worth about US$154m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Accenture Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Accenture shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Accenture, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Accenture, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

