8 of 32 'Bachelorette' contestants revealed are 30+ years old

Clare Crawley was just announced as the new franchise lead of "The Bachelorette," but producers have already found nearly three dozen potential husbands for her.

ABC revealed the names, ages, and hometowns of 32 contestants, and others may be forthcoming, according to a press release from the network.

Crawley, who turns 39 later this month, has made history as the oldest lead in "Bachelorette" history, but just eight contestants are 30 years old or older.

The youngest contestant announced is 23 years old.

"I have been known to date younger guys, so that's not a problem for me," she said in an interview with "Good Morning America" earlier this month. "The thing is I'm wondering if they're ready for me, for my age. I feel like that would be more of an issue, than me with them, because I feel so much younger at heart than my actual age."

Warner Bros., the production company behind "The Bachelorette," did not respond to a request for comment about the new bachelors.

Though filming of Crawley's season is expected to be imminent, a source told ABC News that it is likely to be limited to North America, given concerns surrounding COVID-19.

"As the health and safety of our talent and employees are always our primary concerns, production travel is being evaluated on a case-by-case basis, factoring in the latest information from a variety of organizations, including the CDC, WHO, U.S. State Department and in-territory local health agencies," Warner Bros. said in a statement.

"The Bachelorette" premieres Monday, May 18, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Aaron G., 33, Fort Lauderdale, FL

Alex B., 28, Dallas, TX

Anthony W., 27, Huntington Beach, CA

Austin B., 28, Cut Off, LA

Bennett M., 28, Orlando, FL

Blake Monar, 30, Phoenix, AZ

Blake Moynes, 29, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Bret E., 42, Provo, UT

Cameron D., 28, Newport Beach, CA

Chris C., 27, Salt Lake City, UT

Dale M., 31, New York, NY

Demar J., 26, Scottsdale, AZ

Ed W., 36, Miami, FL

Ellis M., 26, Dallas, TX

Grant L., 25, Boston, MA

Greg G., 26, Edison, NJ

Ivan H., 28, Dallas, TX

Jake M., 25, Lafayette, CO

James C., 23, Chicago, IL

Jay S., 29, Oakland Park, FL

Jordan C., 26, New York, NY

Josh E., 31, Minneapolis, MN

JP C., 25, Jacksonville Beach, FL

Karl S., 33, Miami, FL

Matt G., 26, Jupiter, FL

Matt J., 28, New York, NY

Mike T., 38, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Miles G., 27, Shreveport, LA

Nick E., 25, Nashville, TN

Noah E., 25, Long Beach, CA

Tyler C., 27, Morgantown, WV

Yosef A., 30, Daphne, AL

