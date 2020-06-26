$8.5 Billion Worldwide Biopesticides Industry to 2025 - Featuring Bayer, Syngenta & UPL Limited Among Others

DUBLIN, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biopesticides Market by Type (Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides, and Bioherbicides), Source (Microbials, Biochemicals, and Beneficial Insects), Mode of Application, Formulation, Crop Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biopesticides market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from an estimated billion value of USD 4.3 billion in 2020 to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2025.



The market has been gaining wide importance among farmers to produce residue-free food products with the usage of microbial-based bioinsecticides.



Biological solutions have proved to be an effective alternative to conventional chemicals and even work optimally when applied in combination. Increasing biotic and abiotic stress has resulted in the emergence of invasive pests, which has resulted in reduced crop yields. Most of the bioinsecticides have been commercialized and produced at a large scale, such as Bacillus thuringiensis, which has proved to be effective against controlling insect pests.



The growth of inorganic farming and increasing acceptance of organic crops has led to the implementation of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) solutions. Poor knowledge of the application of biologicals, storage issues, and other technological constraints are expected to restrain the growth of the market.



The liquid formulation market to be the larger and faster-growing among the formulations segment for the forecast period.



Liquid formulations are estimated to account for the faster-growing market share in the forecast period. The ease of application and transportation are the key drivers for the growth of the liquid formulations segment. With advancements in technology, precision irrigation technologies such as drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation, the liquid formulation is gaining huge market share.



In the biopesticides market, Europe is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the forecast period.



The increase in the infestation of pests, pest resistance and resurgence, and the ban on key active ingredients are driving the growth of the biopesticides market. With the increased demand for organic food crops and the harmful effects of chemical-based farming, farmers have started to adopt biopesticides.



The government also imposed stringent regulations on the use of chemical pesticides to conserve beneficial insects and reduce the toxic levels across the food chain. Farmers in these regions are adopting the usage of microbials, along with beneficial insects, to control invasive pests in protected cultivation. These are some of the drivers leading to an increase in the market for biopesticides.



The biopesticides market is segmented market-wise, with a detailed analysis of each market by studying the individual competitive landscapes.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Biopesticides Market

4.2 Biopesticides Market, by Source

4.3 South America: Biopesticides Market, by Country and Key Type

4.4 Biopesticides Market, by Type and Region

4.5 Biopesticides Market: Major Regional Submarkets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.1.1 Growth in Organic Agricultural Practices

5.1.2 Increasing Incidences of Pest Attack in Fruit and Vegetable Crops

5.1.3 Reluctance in Adoption of Harmful Chemical Pesticides in Developed Markets

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Costs Associated With the Development of Synthetic Crop Protection Products

5.2.1.2 Chemical Pesticide Ban and Awareness Programs by Government Agencies

5.2.1.3 Increase in Acceptance of Organic Food

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Technological Limitations for the Use of Biological Products

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advancements in Microbial Research Undertaken by Key Players Across Regions

5.2.3.2 Pest Developing Resistance to Crop Protection Chemicals

5.2.3.3 Growth Opportunities in Developing Regions Such as Asia-Pacific and South America

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Preference for Chemical Pesticides Among Farmers in Developing Countries

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Market Ecosystem

5.5 Patent Analysis

5.5.1 Bioinsecticides

5.5.2 Biofungicides



6 Biopesticides Market, by Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Microbials

6.2.1 Microbial Pesticides Are Host-Specific

6.3 Biochemicals

6.3.1 Biochemicals Prevent Pests by Interfering With Mating

6.4 Beneficial Insects

6.4.1 Conservation and Adoption of Beneficial Insects is Necessary to Prevent Pests



7 Biopesticides Market, by Mode of Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Seed Treatment

7.2.1 Seed Treatment Has a Long-Lasting Effect on Soil Pathogens

7.3 Soil Treatment

7.3.1 Soil Treatment is Popular Among Organic Farmers

7.4 Foliar Spray

7.4.1 Foliar Spray Has Been the Preferred Application in All Key Crops

7.5 Other Modes of Application

7.5.1 Perishable Produce Needs to be Treated Post-Harvest



8 Biopesticides Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bioinsecticides

8.2.1 Bacillus Thuringiensis

8.2.1.1 Bt is Efficient When a Specific Strain is Used Against a Specific Insect Host

8.2.2 Beauveria Bassiana

8.2.2.1 the Fungus is Effective Against Foliar Pests

8.2.3 Metarhizium Anisopliae

8.2.3.1 It is An Effective Tool to Control Caterpillars

8.2.4 Verticillium Lecanii

8.2.4.1 the Fungus Has a Wide Range of Applications on Various Crops

8.2.5 Baculovirus

8.2.5.1 It is An Effective Biocontrol Tool Adopted in Ipm Programs

8.2.6 Other Organism Types

8.2.6.1 Nematodes Are Being Researched Upon to Develop Bioinsecticides

8.3 Biofungicides

8.3.1 Trichoderma

8.3.1.1 Easy Availability of Trichoderma and its Long Shelf Life to Encourage Adoption Among Farmers

8.3.2 Bacillus Species

8.3.2.1 Bacillus Acts as a Plant Growth Regulator and Helps in Controlling Pathogenic Fungi

8.3.3 Pseudomonas Species

8.3.3.1 Pseudomonas Are Broad-Spectrum Biofungicides, Which is Suitable for All Types of Crops

8.3.4 Streptomyces Species

8.3.4.1 Streptomyces Species Destroys Pathogenic Antagonists by Secreting Volatile Compounds

8.3.5 Other Microbial Species

8.3.5.1 Yeast and Bacterial Sep. Produce Antagonistic Metabolites to Suppress Pathogenic Fungal Activities

8.4 Bionematicides

8.4.1 Paecilomyces lilacinus

8.4.1.1 Effective in Controlling a Wide Range of Nematodes

8.4.2 Bacillus Firmus

8.4.2.1 Bacillus Firmus is One of the Widely Used Microbials to Control Nematodes

8.4.3 Other Bionematicides

8.5 Bioherbicides

8.5.1 Botanical Extracts With High Weed Target Specificity is Majorly Present in the Market

8.6 Other Biopesticides



9 Biopesticides Market, by Formulation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Liquid

9.2.1 Liquid Formulations Are Safer to Use as It is Host-Specific

9.2.2 Emulsifiable Concentrates

9.2.2.1 Choice of Emulsifiers Depends on the Active Ingredients and Its Stability

9.2.3 Suspension Concentrates

9.2.3.1 These Formulations Are Gaining Traction for Its Easier Application Process

9.2.4 Soluble Liquid Concentrates

9.2.4.1 Biopesticides in Sl Concentrates Are Produced by Various Key Companies

9.3 Dry

9.3.1 Dry Formulations Are Suitable for Soil or Seed Treatment

9.3.2 Dry Granules

9.3.2.1 Granules Are Non-Dusty and Are Safe to Use

9.3.3 Water-Dispersible Granules

9.3.3.1 Expensive in Nature, But Are Safe and Highly Convenient

9.3.4 Wettable Powders

9.3.4.1 It Possesses Good Shelf Life and Low Cost Which Drives the Market



10 Biopesticides Market, by Crop Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Macroindicators

10.2.1 Organic Agriculture Demand Worldwide

10.2.2 Indiscriminate Use of Pesticides on Crops

10.3 Cereals & Grains

10.3.1 Post-Harvest Pest Infection Results in a Decrease in Production Yields

10.3.2 Corn

10.3.2.1 Increase in Fall Armyworm Attacks Have Resulted in Yield Loss in Corn

10.3.3 Wheat

10.3.3.1 Wheat, Being a Staple, Demands Sustainable Solutions for Crop Production

10.3.4 Rice

10.3.4.1 Bacillus Thuringiensis Can be Effective Against Many Pests Attacking Rice Crops

10.3.5 Other Cereals & Grains

10.4 Oilseeds & Pulses

10.4.1 Infestation Caused by Nematodes is Becoming a Serious Global Concern

10.4.2 Soybean

10.4.2.1 Soybean Cyst Nematodes Tend to Infect the Crop Severely

10.4.3 Sunflower

10.4.3.1 Botanicals from Neem Origin Are Found Effective Against Pests in Sunflower

10.4.4 Other Oilseeds & Pulses

10.5 Fruits & Vegetables

10.5.1 Post-Harvest Decay of Fruits and Vegetables is a Serious Issue

10.5.2 Root & Tuber Vegetables

10.5.2.1 Trichoderma spp. Helps in Reducing Root Diseases in Tuber Vegetables

10.5.3 Leafy Vegetables

10.5.3.1 Leafy Vegetables Are More Vulnerable to Fungal Diseases

10.5.4 Pome Fruits

10.5.4.1 Microbial Antagonists Have Been Able to Control Pests in Pome Fruits

10.5.5 Berries

10.5.5.1 Berry Plantations Are Vulnerable to Various Pests Driving the Demand for Biopesticides

10.5.6 Citrus Fruits

10.5.6.1 Increasing Post-Harvest Pest Attack is Causing Economic Losses

10.5.7 Other Fruits & Vegetables

10.6 Other Crop Types



11 Biopesticides Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Rest of the World



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.1.1 Market Strategy Trends

12.2 Market Ranking

12.3 Competitive Scenario

12.3.1 New Product Launches

12.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

12.3.3 Acquisitions

12.3.4 Expansions & Investments



13 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

13.1 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definitions and Methodology

13.1.1 Star

13.1.2 Emerging Leader

13.1.3 Pervasive

13.1.4 Emerging Player

13.2 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

13.3 Company Profiles

13.3.1 Basf Se

13.3.2 Bayer AG

13.3.3 Syngenta AG

13.3.4 Upl Limited

13.3.5 Fmc Corporation

13.3.6 Marrone Bio Innovations

13.3.7 Novozymes A/S

13.3.8 Nufarm

13.3.9 Isagro S.P.A

13.3.10 Certis USA L.L.C

13.3.11 Koppert Biological Systems

13.3.12 Biobest Group Nv

13.3.13 Products Offered

13.3.14 Som Phytopharma India Ltd

13.3.15 Valent Biosciences LLC

13.3.16 Stockton Bio-Ag Technologies

13.3.17 Andermatt Biocontrol AG

13.3.18 International Panaacea Ltd

13.3.19 Vegalab S.A

13.3.20 Bioworks, Inc.

13.3.21 Bionema

13.4 Startup Evaluation Matrix - Definitions and Methodology

13.4.1 Progressive Companies

13.4.2 Starting Blocks

13.4.3 Responsive Companies

13.4.4 Dynamic Companies

13.5 Startup Evaluation Matrix, 2019

