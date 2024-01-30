$8,500 grants available for KC neighborhoods to stop the violence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new plan in Kansas City is trying to invest in specific neighborhoods or block to help stop the violence.

It’s called Strengthening the Health of Neighborhoods program and it’s the result of a partnership between the City of Kansas City, Missouri and Community Capital Fund (CCF).

The hope is that people who already live in neighborhoods all over KC can ben the best people to prevent the violence and make their communities stronger as long as they have the proper training.

Artist, domestic violence survivor paints Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce themed guitar

“This has been proven by the CDC, ” said Kansas City Health Department Director Dr. Marvia Jones. “There’s a lot of literature about the extent to which relationships are cultivated between neighbors, that can get you ahead of a lot of the violence that can occur in the absence of that [connection].”

That’s why Jones says the city is working with CCF to send up to $8,500 to fund project budgets that will be put together by neighborhood representatives themselves. The money can be used to train those community members in issues like mental health first aid, connecting people to social services, or anything else their neighborhood needs.

“We hope that this program will help them advance initiatives or put a spotlight on initiatives that they wanted to do but didn’t have the funding to do before,” said CCF Community Programs Manager Dajaun Hindsman.

The hope is that by addressing the underlying trauma and causes of violence can ultimately reduce the number of violent incidents in Kansas City.

Star Press Pavilion owner shows new ballpark drawing west of Oak Street

“All these things that seem small add up to reduce the overall stress for a neighborhood,” Jones said. “Instead of waiting for an agency to come and deliver it, this funding would provide for folks in the neighborhood to be trained so they themselves can deploy it.”

The long term goal is to reduce the number of violent incidents. The short term way to know it’s working is by measuring how safe residents say they feel on resident satisfaction surveys.

“The more people know each other, the more they feel like they have some decent foundation of relationships in their neighborhood, the more likely they are to report their sense of safety,” Jones said.

You can apply here through March 1.

Community Capital Fund is holding meetings in February to help people apply and learn more about the program. You can find information about them here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.