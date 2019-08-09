With 8.8% Earnings Growth, Did Firstsource Solutions Limited (NSE:FSL) Outperform The Industry?

Analyzing Firstsource Solutions Limited's (NSE:FSL) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether or not the company has met expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Today I will assess FSL's recent performance announced on 30 June 2019 and compare these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

FSL's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of ₹3.8b has increased by 8.8% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 12%, indicating the rate at which FSL is growing has slowed down. To understand what's happening, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and if the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Firstsource Solutions has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 14% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 11% exceeds the IN IT industry of 8.6%, indicating Firstsource Solutions has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Firstsource Solutions’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 15% to 17%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 58% to 21% over the past 5 years.

Firstsource Solutions's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Firstsource Solutions gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I recommend you continue to research Firstsource Solutions to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

