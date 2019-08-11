At €8.88, Is It Time To Put va-Q-tec AG (ETR:VQT) On Your Watch List?

va-Q-tec AG (ETR:VQT), which is in the machinery business, and is based in Germany, led the XTRA gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine va-Q-tec’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's the opportunity in va-Q-tec?

Good news, investors! va-Q-tec is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €15.58, but it is currently trading at €8.88 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because va-Q-tec’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from va-Q-tec?

XTRA:VQT Past and Future Earnings, August 11th 2019 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 66% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for va-Q-tec. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since VQT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on VQT for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy VQT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

