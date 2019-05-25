This $8.99 iPhone case is perfect for people who hate iPhone cases

Some people are happy to spend hundreds or even more than $1,000 on an iPhone and then roll the dice by not protecting it with a case. We can totally understand not wanting to ruin Apple’s design with a big, bulky case, but you can still protect your phone from scratches. Check out the TOZO Ultra-Thin Hard Cover for iPhone, which is only $8.99 on Amazon. It’s paper thin so it won’t really help with drops, but it’ll do a great job of stopping scratches and swirls that would otherwise be inevitable.

Thin Like Naked- 0.35mm World Thinest protect Hard case. Maximum keep your iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max slim and provide scratch protection.

Concise Designed- Semi Transparent, Simple, Elegant

MATTE FACE – with matte optical texture, anti-glare(reduced reflection),reducing fingerprints or grease buildup.

CAMERA RAISED – Camera hole ring raised protective layer, provide cell phone camera detail protection.

PERFECT FIT – Specially designed for iPhone (2018 models), has precise cutouts for speakers, charging ports and buttons.

