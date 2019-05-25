This $8.99 iPhone case is perfect for people who hate iPhone cases

Maren Estrada

Some people are happy to spend hundreds or even more than $1,000 on an iPhone and then roll the dice by not protecting it with a case. We can totally understand not wanting to ruin Apple’s design with a big, bulky case, but you can still protect your phone from scratches. Check out the TOZO Ultra-Thin Hard Cover for iPhone, which is only $8.99 on Amazon. It’s paper thin so it won’t really help with drops, but it’ll do a great job of stopping scratches and swirls that would otherwise be inevitable.

Here’s more info from the product page:

Related Stories:

10 deals you don't want to miss on Sunday: $10 off Fire TV Stick, $199 Apple Watch, 20% off area rugs, more
This $8.99 iPhone case is perfect for people who hate iPhone cases
10 deals you don't want to miss on Saturday: 4K TV for $199, $25 true wireless earbuds, Apple Watches, more

  • Thin Like Naked- 0.35mm World Thinest protect Hard case. Maximum keep your iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max slim and provide scratch protection.
  • Concise Designed- Semi Transparent, Simple, Elegant
  • MATTE FACE – with matte optical texture, anti-glare(reduced reflection),reducing fingerprints or grease buildup.
  • CAMERA RAISED – Camera hole ring raised protective layer, provide cell phone camera detail protection.
  • PERFECT FIT – Specially designed for iPhone (2018 models), has precise cutouts for speakers, charging ports and buttons.

BGR Top Deals:

  1. Vizio’s surprisingly great compact sound bar is on sale for $79
  2. Best Cat Litter

Trending Right Now:

  1. Stunning new video shows off Apple’s leaked iPhone 11 design
  2. New report teases crazy next-gen tech coming to the iPhone 11s next year
  3. 10 movies and shows to watch on Netflix before they’re removed in June

See the original version of this article on BGR.com