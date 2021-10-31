8 adorable dog Advent calendars to spoil your pup this holiday season

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Gearing up for the holidays is a family affair. And given that our furry friends are as much a part of the family as anyone else, they deserve to get in on the holiday spirit, too. With a 2021 dog Advent calendar, your pup will be counting down the days until Christmas right there with you—or at the very least, begging for their daily treat.

Here are eight of the most popular and unique Advent calendars for pets, in pup-friendly designs stocked with treats, toys and more.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

1. This gourmet dog cookie calendar

They'll be delighted by the design, taste and thoughtfulness of it all.

Who stole the cookie from the Advent calendar? Your dog! Each of the 25 slots includes a different handmade gourmet cookie for your pup to enjoy, like peanut butter and pumpkin biscuits decorated with grain-free tapioca and yogurt frosting.

“[The cookies are] too adorable to give to the pups to eat," one person raves. "But I did and they love them."

Get the Dantes Doggy Delights 2021 Gourmet Dog Treat Advent Calendar from Etsy for $42.23

2. This personalized Advent calendar

A personalized Advent calendar helps your pet feel like the star of the holiday season.

Make your dog feel like absolute royalty with an Advent calendar emblazoned with their name. While they might not be able to read it, perhaps they’ll sense the thoughtfulness. The hanging calendar is crafted from felt material and features 25 hand-stitched pockets you can fill with your dog’s favorite treats and toys.

“The quality of my Advent calendar was perfect,” one reviewer writes. “The details are incredible. This has totally exceeded my expectations.”

Get the Pockets of Learning Personalized Dog Advent Calendar from Etsy for $37.95

3. This puppy treat calendar

Because every good dog deserves a treat of their own.

Treat your dog to a tree of their own that comes with or without treats, and in your choice of festive hues like hunter green and snow white. The tree has 25 pockets to get your pup riled up for the big day, and it’s made of a soft felt material they may or may not want to cuddle up with. May we suggest placing the included bow around your dog’s neck for a fancy outfit?

Story continues

“It's absolutely perfect!" one person writes. “It’s so, so cute and gorgeously decorated. I would definitely purchase it again, I love it so much.”

Get the Handmade in Madison Puppy Treat Advent Calendar from Etsy starting at $19.95

4. This all-natural treat calendar

These fancy dehydrated meat snacks will help your pup get into the holiday spirit.

If both you and your pup are on a health kick, allow them to begin their New Year’s Resolution a month early with this Advent calendar filled with 25 all-natural treats. Each treat is made with only two ingredients and comprised of 95 percent meat like duck fillet, chicken burger and turkey in the shape of little stars. Plus, you’ve got to love the adorable festive animal graphics.

“Both of my grandpups love these calendar treats and sit by theirs every morning," one person writes. "It’s made with all dehydrated meat with no fillers so it’s a win-win and very economical for the quality and quantity of treats. It was a favorite last year and a hit this year again, too!”

Get the Advent Calendar for Dogs with 35 All Natural Treats from Walmart for $21.46

5. This dog toy calendar

This Advent calendar is the most playful way to spend the holiday season with your pet.

If your dog is on a special diet and can’t really be playing Russian Roulette with Advent calendar treats, they’ll be equally thrilled about a new toy per day. The Wondershop Advent calendar is stacked with 12 different holiday-themed toys, like a spiked ring for soft chewers, a tennis ball for a game of catch, knotted ropes for a competitive game of tug of war and plush toys that squeak to stimulate multiple senses.

“Our new puppy is going love this for his first Christmas," one reviewer writes. "It’s very cute. I like that I can see the toys on one side and the numbered doors are on the other side.”

Get the Wondershop Holiday Advent Calendar Dog Toy Gift Set from Target for $30

6. This reusable Advent calendar

An empty reusable Advent calendar is the way to go because you know your pup best.

If it’s not broke, don’t fix it—i.e., if your dog loved it one holiday season, keep the tradition alive for multiple holiday seasons to come. This reusable Advent calendar is a great way to limit your single-use plastic consumption while treating your dog to foods and toys you know they already love. Each drawer measures one by one inch and it contains 25 slots.

“Great product as expected,” one person writes. “[The calendar] is exactly as advertised and is great for those not willing to risk the cheap treats that come with some of the dog Advent calendars out there. This way I can fill it with treats I know won't make her sick.”

Get the Midlee Christmas Advent Treat Box from Amazon for $27

7. This gourmet cookie calendar

They'll be jumping for joy at the sight (and sound!) of this box coming out of the pantry.

Operating as both a gift for your dog and a form of holiday décor, this custom illustrated box with a magnetic closure is a holiday season essential. Each of the 25 slots is filled with a bone-shaped cookie in one of three colors. All ingredients like whole wheat flour, applesauce, honey and coconut are human-grade and locally sourced, meaning they’re safe for human consumption, although they’re best enjoyed by your pet. On the final day of the Advent calendar, your dog will find a larger cookie in the shape of a paw. All that’s missing is a high five (or high paw) from their owner to celebrate the festivities.

“Our pup loves these treats," one person writes. "He can barely contain himself when he sees the Advent calendar come out after dinner each night for his special treat. He has some GI issues but these treats don’t upset his stomach at all. We will definitely be purchasing again next fall.”

Get the Advent Calendar from Wüfers for $59.95

8. This extra large Advent calendar

Ring in the holiday season with these healthy and tasty buffalo snacks.

Over the course of 24 days, your dog will get to enjoy grass-fed free-range water buffalo sourced from India that’s said to be lower in fat and higher in protein than other popular types of dog food. Each bite, from jerky strips to liver sticks, is coated in sustainably harvested honey for a sweet and savory flavor.

“Great calendar," one reviewer writes. "I was pleasantly surprised at how big the calendar is. Stella gets up every morning and sits in the middle of the floor until someone gives her a treat.”

Get the Honey I’m Home Extra Large Advent Calendar from Amazon for $29.99

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 8 dog Advent calendar 2021 gifts for your pup this Christmas