8 Affordable Ways To Upgrade Your Kitchen

Feverpitched / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Remodeling a kitchen can be an expensive undertaking. On average, this renovation will cost you a little over $25,000, according to HomeAdvisor. But you don't need to give your kitchen a complete overhaul to give it an updated look.

Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023

Tips: 3 Easy Tips To Turn Your Credit Woes Into Wows

Here are a few affordable ways to upgrade your kitchen.

gilaxia / Getty Images

Repaint the Walls

"Changing the wall color is a project most homeowners can DIY, and it's very inexpensive," said Eva Prettyman, founder of Lincoln Home & Design, who estimates the cost of this upgrade as $200 for paint and supplies. "If the kitchen has a dated cabinet stain color, that can be downplayed by making sure you don't choose a wall color that highlights the orange or brown tones or makes them worse. Look for a color that neutralizes the tones that you don't like."

Although you may be tempted to paint your cabinets too, this can be pricier because it's not an upgrade you should DIY.

"Painting the cabinets, while it can make a major difference, is something that DIYers often underestimate the difficulty of," Prettyman said. "A bad finish on cabinets is very difficult to remedy and won't last like one done by a professional."

iStock.com

Change Up the Backsplash

"The small area of most backsplashes means that you can choose a more expensive tile than you would, say, for a floor, and still get a maximum impact," Prettyman said. "Dated tile can overwhelm a space and seem like a daunting change, but if you have a fairly straight area to work with, it's a project that won't cost a lot."

Prettyman said that the average cost of this project is $900 -- $500 for tile and $400 for installation.

Bogdan Kurylo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Replace the Hardware

Switching out the hardware on your cabinets can make a big impact on the overall look of the room.

"Kitchen hardware can start to look dirty or dated quickly," Prettyman said. "Pick something more updated that matches the size of the existing holes. You can change it quickly and inexpensively with only a screwdriver."

Story continues

Expect to spend between $4 and $10 apiece.

hikesterson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Change the Light Fixtures

"This is a big and easy change," Prettyman said. "Older kitchens usually have insufficient lighting, and switching out a fixture or two can be done easily and without a professional electrician."

You can find fixtures for about $100 to $200.

KatarzynaBialasiewicz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Add a Rug

Putting in a runner or other small rug can really elevate the look of your kitchen.

"Instead of going for a neutral color, choose something that makes the room pop," said Marco Bizzley, a certified interior designer and consultant at House Grail.

jodiejohnson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Replace Your Faucet

Shutterstock.com

Add Under-Cabinet Lighting

"One easy way to upgrade your kitchen is with cabinet lighting," said Nichole Abbott, interior designer at FLOOR360. "Add rope lights under your cabinets to show off the beautiful tile work of your backsplash while adding a festive glow to your kitchen."

You can easily install LED strips under your cabinets for as little as $25.

CreativaStudio / Getty Images

Add New Decor Details

"People sometimes forget that kitchens need accessorizing just like any other room in your home," said Katie Simpson, senior interior designer at Mackenzie Collier Interiors. "This could mean adding a hanging plant, changing out your decorative lighting or including artwork and accessories throughout the space. This type of update can be as inexpensive or expensive as you want it to be."

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Affordable Ways To Upgrade Your Kitchen