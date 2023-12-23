8 agencies respond to wildfire in NC mountains in Watauga County

VILAS, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight fire agencies responded to a wildfire in Watauga County Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported around 1:10 p.m. along the 1600 block of Forest Grove Road just north of the Vilas community, according to Watauga County officials.

The blaze was initially threatening homes in the Loft Ridge community in the area, officials said.

As of 4:30 p.m., the fire had increased in size, but information about the size was not available.

The area is located about 10 miles northwest of Boone and about 2 miles from the Tennessee line.

Fire agencies that responded include Beaverdam, Zionville, Cove Creek, Boone, Foscoe, Fall Creek from Avery County and the North Carolina Forestry Service.

Brush trucks and water tankers have been sent to the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.