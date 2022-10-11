8 Akron officers involved in shooting death of Jayland Walker return to desk duty

The eight Akron police officers who are under investigation for their involvement in the June shooting death of Jayland Walker have returned to work in the office, according to Beacon Journal news partner News 5 Cleveland.

The officers, whose names have not been released, came back to work Monday. They are not in uniform, and they are not responding to calls, Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett told News 5.

Mylett said the decision to bring back the officers connected to the controversial shooting was made in part to address staffing issues.

"I need as many people as I can muster so I don't have to cut services to the community," Mylett told News 5.

Mylett said the department has had a staffing decrease over the last few weeks to the point where it has become a "crisis," saying, "I'm being put in a position where I may end up having to decide to cut some services that we provide to the community because we just don't have enough people. And that's certainly something I do not want to do."

Mylett said the officers will be on administrative duty inside the department. They will be tasked with taking reports over the phone and assisting with other duties inside and will not be wearing uniforms or out on patrol.

"I recognize that this decision will have an impact. And there may be some community concern, but I didn't take this decision lightly. And I think this decision is in the best interests of the citizens and businesses of Akron," Mylett told News 5.

So far this year, APD has had dozens of officers leave the department, and Mylett said he anticipates there will be more.

Mylett has said the department isn't naming the officers involved in Walker's shooting as a precautionary safety measure.

