8 amazing beach bags to shop on Amazon for your upcoming summer getaways

A fantastic beach day is not complete without a good beach bag to haul all of your items to and fro. If you like to travel in the summer, whether it be to the beach or on a road trip, you need a good bag to carry your essentials. To help you prepare for the adventures ahead, we went ahead and compiled our favorite beach bags on Amazon to support all of your summer travels.

1. Shylero Waterproof Pool and Beach Bag

Keep all of your items dry.

If you’re carrying the entire family’s towels along with the umbrella to the beach, you'll be a huge fan of this spacious, waterproof and durable beach bag. Its interior space can hold all of these items, which can be secured with the magnetic-close feature. The two outside pockets are ideal for chapstick, snacks and sunblock, and there is even a built-in bottle opener for your favorite drinks! It is offered in a few different patterns, such as blue-and-white stripes and pretty green zig zags.

$50 at Amazon

2. F-color Mesh Beach Bag

Spacious enough for your favorite sun essentials.

Lightweight and durable, this solid beach bag is built for a large group of family or friends. Its ripstop mesh and durable build can hold up to 160 pounds in weight, yet it weighs just under one pound. Easily carry it with the two comfortable shoulder straps and store your favorite pair of sunglasses and snacks in one of the eight breathable pockets and other compartment spots. There is even a waterproof zipper on the inside to separate wet clothes from dry items, but some reviewers say that the bottom of the bag doesn’t fully protect your items from getting wet. Therefore, you should place this bag on dry ground.

$15 at Amazon

3. Yeti Camino Boat and Beach Tote Bag

Heavy-duty and easy to handle.

This Yeti Camino bag has five solid stars, which isn’t a surprise. Yeti in general makes very durable travel products, and are known for their insulating properties. This tote bag is resilient to punctures and abrasions. It is made of duffel nylon fabric and vinyl lining and includes an EVA molded base that is sturdy and waterproof. Not only that, this bag is lightweight and easy to carry with either its handle or shoulder straps—making it the perfect bag for carrying road trip, hiking or beach gear.

$150 at Amazon

4. Lilly Pulitzer Mercato Beach Tote

The perfect large purse to bring to tropical places.

If you love Lilly Pulitzer, then you’ll want to check out this simple and stylish beach tote. And yes, it is pretty simple, but it offers a lot of space for those sunglasses of yours that you can’t seem to leave the house without, as well as a towel, bathing suit, snacks and more. It has the iconic Lilly Pulitzer floral design with blue and pink flowers, which will fit right in with your surroundings if you’re heading to Hawaii. The zip top secures your belongings, and the striped webbing is both durable and fashionable.

$98 at Amazon

5. Red Suricata Mesh Beach Bag

A great beach bag for him.

This is the best tote bag for carrying multiple items to the beach, such as a frisbee, water bottle, change of clothes and umbrella. It is a very large tote bag that is easy and comfortable to carry with the handles that have a cushioned grip, which is great for those long hauls on sand to your favorite beach spot. This bag even has a breathable mesh lining to keep your items cool and a zipper to keep them secure.

$50 at Amazon

6. Bluboon Beach Pool Bag

Choose from several colors and prints.

Made of polyester with nylon lining, this lightweight beach bag can easily be carried to the gym with your workout items or the beach for a day of rejuvenation. It is both durable and waterproof, making it ideal for being by the water. The smooth carry straps make it easy to travel to and from your destination. This bag even has a front pocket, hidden inner pocket, and protective pocket for your wet items. Although this beach bag is spacious, some customers find it to be a little too big—if you tend to overpack, this could be the one for you.

$25 at Amazon

7. Aloha Collection Pinstripe Day Tripper

Flight friendly and easily fits your belongings.

This flight-friendly bag is made of a 100% coated technical material that provides greater protection for your belongings. The zipper on the top expands to create more space, and the interior includes a zip pocket for your most valuable items, such as your passport and keys. There is also an outside zip pocket for easy-to-grab items, such as your snacks. This bag comes in multiple prints and colors to match everyone’s taste, such as black palm trees or white and blue stripes.

$74 at Amazon

8. Hoxis Beach Tote

A simple, sleek beach bag that'll fit in your suitcase.

For the flight catcher who enjoys tropical island getaways, this simple and elegant beach bag is for you. It is a basic, budget-friendly and lightweight bag that is ideal for traveling. It doesn’t close, but many reviewers find it to be very spacious. Bring your wallet, phone, sunglasses and other small items down to the hotel pool or beach easily in the built-in pocket. This bag is also made of polyester and breathable nylon to keep your items cool. You can carry it along with you anywhere thanks to its comfortable shoulder strap.

$17 at Amazon

