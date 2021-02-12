9 amazing mattress sales to shop for Presidents Day 2021

Melissa Lee, Reviewed
Shop these holiday sales to save big on a brand-new mattress.
With Presidents Day right around the corner (it's Monday, February 15, FYI), tons of Reviewed's most-loved mattress retailers are kicking off the holiday with incredible sales. From a discount on our favorite mattress-in-a-box, the Nectar memory foam mattress, to the free accessories you'll get from Puffy and Tempur-Pedic with your mattress purchase, you can save big on the bed of your dreams.

Unsure if you're in need of a new bed? A primary symptom of a worn-out mattress is consistently having trouble snoozing. In a 2009 study published in the U.S. National Library of Medicine, researchers found that sleeping on a new mattress improves sleep quality and reduces back pain—something we could all use a little less of this year.

The best Presidents Day mattress sales

From supportive springs to foamy base layers, there's a mattress out there for everyone. Keep reading to peruse the best Presidents Day mattress sales you can shop to get one in your budget right now.

1. Tuft & Needle

Tuft &amp; Needle mattresses have a cult following online.
Tuft & Needle is currently running its Presidents Day sale through Monday, February 15. That means you can save 10% sitewide and up to 15% off on a brand-new mattress, including our best value pick for mattresses-in-a-box, the Tuft & Needle Original. Once priced from $350, it's on sale for as low as $315. It features two layers of foam: a soft 3-inch top layer that's infused with cooling gel and a firm 7-inch layer below it. When we tested this baby out, there was a lot to love, from its supportive feel to its lack of motion transfer—our tester managed to stay asleep even when their partner thrashed about. It also stood out from the pack as having a comfortable-yet-supportive feel, which was difficult to find in other beds that we tested. Note that you'll receive a solid 100-night trial period with your mattress purchase.

Shop the Tuft & Needle Mattress Presidents Day Sale (Save $35 to $261.75)

2. Awara

A sustainable mattress that our readers love.
From now until the end of today, February 10, Awara is running its early Presidents Day Sale, allowing you to save $300 on its organic latex Hybrid mattress in any size, plus, you'll get $499 worth of free accessories (a mattress protector, $149, a sheet set, $175 and premium pillows, $175) when you enter your email at the top of the site. While we’ve yet to try this mattress out, it’s a favorite among Reviewed readers, coming in as one of the most popular beds purchased by them in 2020. It has also garnered a near-perfect rating from more than 500 Awara shoppers, with one recent customer noting that while this is the most high-end mattress they’ve ever bought, it was certainly worth the money. This sustainable pick is made from breathable, organic materials and has 4-inches of cooling natural latex foam, a 9-inch layer of contoured coils and a soft base that's made from cotton and polyester. Normally priced from $1,299, you can currently purchase this unique design from $999. As an added bonus, Awara will plant 10 trees on your behalf for every purchase made.

Shop the Awara Presidents Day Mattress Sale (Save $300)

3. Nectar

Nectar manufactures the best boxed mattress we&#39;ve ever tried.
Through Sunday, February 14, you can shop the site’s Presidents Day sale to receive up to $399 worth of free sleep accessories (you’ll nab a mattress protector, $99, a sheet set, $150 and premium pillows, $150 with every mattress purchase you make). Our recommendation? Our favorite boxed mattress, the Nectar memory foam mattress. With prices starting as low as $499, this best-selling bed is on the more affordable side, yet still checked off many of our performance markers, including its impressive balance between firmness and plushness. It contains three layers of foam (a 1-inch gel top memory foam, a 3-inch memory foam with cooling gel and a supportive, high-density base foam layer) that provided incredible motion transfer despite its fluffy feel. There's also a lengthy trial period of 365-nights that proved to be an added bonus.

Get $399 in Free Nectar Sleep Accessories with Any Mattress Purchase (Save $299 to $399)

4. Puffy

The Puffy Lux mattress is a great choice for people who prefer softer sleeping surfaces and a cradling sensation.
As part of Puffy's Presidents Day sale, you can save $300 on the brand's mattresses and nab a free pillow (a $75 value) at checkout. Featured in our roundup of the best mattresses-in-a-box, we liked the Puffy Lux in particular for its incredible softness level. It made our tester feel as though she was being cradled without sinking down too deeply. It's made from four layers of foam (two temperature-regulating levels, followed by two supportive base layers) and thanks to its design, we noted that it didn't trap heat throughout the night. As Puffy's most popular mattress, the Lux typically retails from $1,445, but you can purchase it from $1,145 during the holiday sale.

Shop the Puffy Mattress Presidents Day Sale (Save $300)

5. Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic is offering savings for Presidents Day.
Kick-off the holiday right with Tempur-Pedic, which is offering major discounts on its array of sleepy-time essentials. You can save up to $300 on premium mattress sets, including the brand's highly rated Tempur-Adapt. Down $100 from its original starting price of $1,699, you'll get it from $1,599. You’ll also receive $300 worth of your choice of free accessories with any mattress purchase when you enter promo code 300FREE at checkout.

Also on sale for 40% off is the retailer’s Supreme mattress topper, which we hailed as a well-performing, firm-yet-soft accessory in our list of the best mattress toppers. It normally sells from $299, but you can get it from $239.20 with the discount.

Shop the Tempur-Pedic Presidents Day Mattress Sale (Save $100 to $300)

6. Leesa

With layers of foam and springs, the Leesa offers coziness without sacrificing support.
Our best upgraded mattress-in-a-box, Leesa’s Hybrid bed, provided adaptable support for all: In fact, we hailed it as a “crowd-pleaser that’s amazing to sleep on in any position. Right now, you can purchase it from $849 as part of the company's Presidents Day mattress sale, with sizing options priced at up to $300 off. You'll get $150 off the original twin price of $999, with savings of up to $300 on the King and California sizes. This mattress contains four layers: two soft top layers of foam, a memory foam recovery layer, followed by a quick responsive layer, which includes more than 1,000 active response pocket springs designed for durability. In addition to the stellar savings you'll get on the site's mattresses, you'll also receive two free pillows with any bed purchase.

Shop the Leesa President's Day Mattress Sale

7. Helix

This luxurious mattress wowed our tester, and what&#39;s even more amazing is that it&#39;s on sale right now.
You can head over to Helix to save up to $200 on any mattress purchase, plus, you'll get two free pillows. Here’s how it works: Purchase any mattress and enter coupon code PRESDAY100 to save $100 and receive two pillows, free of charge. Customers who spend $1,250 or more will receive $150 off and two free pillows when they enter code PRESDAY150. Lastly, when you spend $1,750 or more, you can use code PRESDAY200 at checkout to shave $200 off your total and, of course, receive the free pillows. The retailer’s Presidents Day sale extends to the Helix Midnight mattress, which we liked for its medium-firm feel and supportive core. Our tester is a side-sleeper and highly recommended the purchase for anyone who has similar sleeping patterns, as it reduced the hip pain she has regularly feels with other bedding. The Midnight normally retails from $600, but you can save $100 on the twin, twin XL, queen and full sizes, or $150 on the king and California king sizes. when you use code NEWSLEEP100 at checkout.

Shop the Helix Presidents Day Mattress Sale

8. Amerisleep

The Amerisleep AS3 is comfortable&#x002014;but best for folks who prefer firm mattresses.
If you need optimal support and firmness to catch that all-important shut-eye, the Amerisleep AS3 Queen mattress is definitely for you—and you can currently save 30% on this bed (or any mattress purchase!) when you shop the retailer’s Presidents Day sale through Monday, February 14. The super sturdy pick typically sells from $1,149, but you can purchase it from $804 during this site sale with no promo code needed. Additionally, you’ll receive two free Queen pillows with your order, which are valued at $130. Although it took a few nights for our tester to get used to the dense feel of this bed, it ultimately received high marks thanks to its supple upper layer, heat retention and general comfort. Every mattress also comes with a 100-night trial period and a whopping 20-year warranty.

Shop the Amerisleep Presidents Day Mattress Sale

9. Buffy

The Buffy comforter is really as good as people claim.
Need some bedding for your new mattress? Through Monday, February 15, Buffy is offering 15% off sitewide when you use code LOVEBUFFY15 at checkout. This promotion extends to one of our favorite comforters, the Buffy Cloud, which normally retails from $129, but is down to $109.65 with the discount. The company claims it's "the most comfortable comforter ever made," so in testing, it had a lot to live up to—and we were pleasantly surprised by its ultra-fluffy yet lightweight feel. It also kept our tester cool all night long. Additionally, it's an eco-friendly option, since it's partially made from recycled water bottles, too. Best of all, you can test this comforter out for seven nights, free of charge, before committing to your purchase.

Shop the Buffy Presidents Day Sale

