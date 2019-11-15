8 apps and web extensions that will help you save money while holiday shopping

The holiday season is in full effect, which means it’s time to spend some much needed time with the people that you love most. It’s also the time of the year that we tend to spend exorbitant amounts of money on holiday shopping to show everyone our Christmas lists how much they mean to us. In fact, studies show that the average American spends close to $1,000 on gifts every holiday season—from your office’s “secret Santa” to the long list of friends and family you want to spoil, overspending on holiday gifts is almost inevitable. Fortunately for us all, there are many apps and online tools that can help us get through the holidays without a depleted savings account, post-holiday debt, or buyers’ remorse.

Determining a budget and adequately planning your holiday spending is the only way to avoid overspending due to impulse buying. There’s still plenty of time to prep for your Christmas shopping—that’s why we’ve found some of the best tools for you to use this season. Make a list, check it twice, and use the money-saving apps and tools that we’ve listed in this guide to get the most bang for your buck this season.





1Honey

Courtesy of Honey More

There’s no excuse to pay full price for any item when there are discount just clicks away. However, it can become a bit of a daunting, time-consuming task to comb through the interwebs to find the biggest discount available. Thanks to the Honey web plugin, you can get coupon codes for anything without really trying. All you have to do is install the plugin to your browser, shop on your favorite sites and discounts will automatically generate for you.





2Raise

Courtesy of Raise More

Do you wish that gift card that’s been burning a hole in your pocket could magically turn into cash to put towards your holiday spending? Well, that’s possible thanks to this gift card reselling site, Raise. Instead of letting unwanted gift cards go another day unused, you can sell it to someone who would value it. On the flip side, you can also purchase discounted gift cards from popular retailers such as Macy’s, Nike, and Sephora to regift or use towards your shopping!





3Intuit Mint: Budget Tracker & Planner

Courtesy of Mint More