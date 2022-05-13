8 arrested, 10 charged for meth trafficking following FBI's 'Operation Tulia Takedown'

TULIA — Eight people were arrested and two others who were already in custody were charged for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine following an FBI operation Tuesday.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced the bust, dubbed “Operation Tulia Takedown,” after an eight-count federal indictment was unsealed Thursday.

During the operation, FBI agents from the Dallas field office and officers from the Amarillo Police Department, Tulia Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Randall County Sheriff’s Office seized five firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, 1.4 pounds of meth, 2.6 pounds of marijuana and 93 Xanax pills, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Those charged in the indictment are:

Manuel Socorro Urenda, aka “Bossman,” charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine

Jamie Catina Haddock, aka “Jamie Hurt,” charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Gilbert Lee Basaldua, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Santiago James Carrasco (already in custody), charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Rojelio “Roy” Reyes, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Gabriel Trevino, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Raul Mancha Montoya, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Lydia Delgado Hawthorne, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Jim Bob Been, charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Cayetano Vela Medrano (already in custody), charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Urenda and Haddock could receive up to life in federal prison if convicted. Basaldua, Carrasco, Reyes, Trevino, Montoya, Hawthorne, Been and Medrano face up to 20 years behind bars for the charges.

“FBI Dallas’ criminal investigative focus is to target any criminal enterprise that drives violence and threatens to destroy neighborhoods, from rural towns to sprawling cities,” Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno said in a news release. “Through our extensive partnerships and task forces we’re sending a direct message to offenders that committing continual criminal incidents will not be tolerated, and that we will deploy our collective strength to ensure the safety and security of our communities.”

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: 8 arrested, 10 charged for drug trafficking in Tulia FBI bust