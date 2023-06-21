8 arrested, charged with numerous felonies in trafficking of fentanyl, heroin in Oklahoma

Amid the growing threat of illegal narcotics in the state, an investigation over the course of several weeks has led to multiple drug trafficking charges filed against eight defendants in Oklahoma County District Court.

A total of 14 felony charges include trafficking of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine and cocaine.

Named as defendants in the case are Abraham Guerrero, Miguel Rivera-Lopez, Perla Valdez-Garcia, Yvonne Elrod, Tiffany Lyon, Garrett Sherer, Miguel Sinalo-Roma and Cesar Santiago-Jaimes.

The investigation ran from April to early June, according to court documents.

On April 24, an agent with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control monitored a wiretap and intercepted a text message from a person seeking between 200 and 300 fentanyl pills from a dealer known to investigators.

Three days later in a parking lot in the 2900 block of NW 10, investigators watched the deal take place in a Honda CRV, according to court documents.

The following day, on April 28, bureau investigators intercepted a phone call discussion about the dealer “having his guy” take money to Elrod, one of the defendants, and to have the money transferred.

Counterfeit oxycodone pills seized by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control.

About 5:30 p.m., investigators watched a Honda CRV arrive at a metro-area residence.

Investigators said they observed Elrod walking out of the residence and meeting with Guerrero, one of the defendants, who was reported to be in the CRV.

On May 11, bureau agents conducted a search warrant at a northwest Oklahoma City residence where they found Guerrero inside.

Agents reported seizing a bag of 20 fentanyl pills and $4,367 in cash.

On June 6, the narcotics bureau conducted the biggest bust of the operation.

In an Oklahoma City residence, agents seized bags of brown heroin weighing more than 4 pounds, bags of powder cocaine weighing about 5 ounces, 6 ounces of methamphetamine and more than $18,000 in cash, according to court documents.

Methamphetamine, fentanyl big threats in Oklahoma

The arrests in Oklahoma County came amid recent reports of increased drug threats across the state.

The state's greatest threat, according to the bureau’s most recent assessment, is methamphetamine.

In 2021, state authorities reported 603 methamphetamine-related overdoses. Methamphetamine was the most common drug found present at the time of death in 1,005 fatal overdoses reported.

Other drugs like heroin continue to pose a serious threat to Oklahoma, with numerous law enforcement agencies reporting the threat as rising in their communities. Cocaine, however, poses a slight threat in communities, a majority of law enforcement agencies reported.

Meanwhile, synthetic opioids and fentanyl-laced counterfeit prescription pills have become more common in Oklahoma and continue to be a threat to the state.

Fentanyl is a cheap drug that can be 100 to 1,000 times more potent than morphine or heroin. Adding fentanyl to heroin allows trafficking organizations to increase their profits.

Fentanyl-related deaths increased by more than 118% from 2020, when the narcotics bureau reported 137 fatalities.

In Oklahoma, most of the counterfeit pills seized by law enforcement contain fentanyl, according to the bureau. In 2020, the bureau seized 20,507 fentanyl pills. That number grew in 2021 to 54,593 pills seized.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in May that drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl more than tripled from 5.7 per 100,000 standard population in 2016 to 21.6 in 2021.

The CDC reported 69,943 overdose deaths involving fentanyl in 2021.

