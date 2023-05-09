8 arrested for DUIs during High Visibility Enforcement in Kitsap County

Washington State Patrol made 142 total traffic stops in Kitsap County during last Friday’s 24-hour High Visibility Enforcement Patrol.

The stops included four seat belt violations, seven distracted driving violations and eight DUI arrests, said Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, WSP information officer.

Weatherwax said the eight DUI arrests are about twice the number WSP makes on a typical weekend.

During the HiVE, WSP also arrested a man being sought on suspicion of a hit-and-run and assault. The man was involved in a crash in Pierce County, where he exited the car and assaulted the other driver involved in the crash before driving off. Law enforcement stopped the driver around the Newberry Hill exit, Weatherwax said.

“Had we not had the presence that we did, we wouldn’t have been able to stop what we did and find the driver,” she said.

Patrols by WSP, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office and Bremerton police begin Friday at 6 a.m. and continued for 24 hours, focused on Highways 3 and 16 through Gorst, Kitsap Way and State Route 303 in Bremerton. HiVE patrols are typically done several times a year and announced in advance.

