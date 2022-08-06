8 arrested, guns and drugs seized during narcotics operations

Seattle officers arrested eight people and seized guns, fentanyl and other drugs during narcotics operations in Seattle Thursday night.

Police said they made the arrests at 4th Avenue and Union Street, 2nd Avenue and Union Street, 4th Avenue and Pike Street, 3rd Avenue and Pike Street, among other locations.

Among those arrested was a 16-year-old boy whom police witnessed selling fentanyl, law enforcement said.

Police said the teen ran but was caught and arrested. Officers recovered a gun and fentanyl pills.

The teen was also arrested last month in the same area for selling fentanyl, police said. Police also seized a gun during that arrest.

Authorities said he was booked into jail and charged by prosecutors in that case.

During Thursday’s narcotics operations, police recovered a total of two loaded guns, 101 grams of fentanyl pills, 60 grams of powdered fentanyl, 179 grams of methamphetamine, small amounts of crack and powder cocaine and nearly $4,000 in cash.