8 arrested in joint law enforcement anti-sex trafficking operation

Several local law enforcement agencies were part of a joint operation that recovered two victims of sex trafficking on Friday, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Eight individuals were also arrested during operation Demand Reduction after law enforcement noticed internet ads that indicated a demand for commercial sex in the area.

Law enforcement officials know that these types of ads can be exploited by human traffickers prompting them to take action in preventing sex trafficking, according to information from DPS.

The individuals were arrested for solicitation of prostitution, which is a state felony.

Those arrested include:

Clinton Buck Redding, 37, of Lubbock

Steve Rodriguez, 43, of Lubbock

Alfredo Solis, 39, of Sundown

Artraile Hill, 35, of Amarillo

Christoper Tarango, 40, of Odessa

Ethan King, 29, of Decatur

Gary Little Soldier, 33, of Levelland

Alan Esparza, 35, of Lubbock

One individual was arrested for prostitution, a class B Misdemeanor.

The operation involved DPS Criminal Investigations Division, Lubbock Police Department Special Operations, the Hockley County Sheriff's Office and the Levelland Police Department.

