8 arrested in Manhattan amid protests, vandalism over Daniel Prude's death

NEW YORK — Eight people were arrested Friday night for damaging store windows and scrawling graffiti across several Manhattan buildings during protests over the death of an upstate Black man in police custody, the NYPD said.

Cops said they recovered two Tasers and a cache of smoke bombs from the nabbed protesters, who were seen smashing store windows at two locations near E. 24th Street and Madison Avenue, and E. 22nd Street and Fifth Avenue around 8:15 p.m.

A Brooklyn woman, Jade O’Halloran, 30, had two Tasers in her front pocket and backpack, said police. She was charged with rioting and two counts of weapons possession, and given a desk appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date.

Cops also said someone hurled smoke bombs at officers sometime before O’Halloran and her friends were taken into custody.