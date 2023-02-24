8 arrested for soliciting sex from minors. 22 sex offenders arrested for not registering

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd discusses an operation focusing on sexual predators on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

Polk County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested 30 suspects during a two-week investigation that focused on sexual predators who target children and convicted sexual offenders who failed to comply with Florida's registration laws.

During the initiative, undercover detectives posed as children on social media platforms, mobile apps, and online dating sites to investigate those who prey upon and travel to meet children for sexual activity. Eight men were arrested for soliciting sex from people they thought were minors, and in some cases traveling to meet them for sex. Two of those suspects did not communicate with undercover detectives, but were arrested after sexually battering two teenagers they met online. Two others are being sought on outstanding warrants, the Sheriff's Office said in a Friday news release.

Detectives also conducted a review of sexual offenders' compliance with Florida's registration laws and specifically focused on convicted sex offenders and sex predators with prior child victims within Polk County. They found 27 sexual offenders who were not in compliance. Twenty-two were arrested and arrest warrants were issued for the other five.

In all, the 30 suspects who were arrested face a total of 75 felony and two misdemeanor charges, including: traveling to meet a minor for sex, attempted lewd battery, use of a computer to seduce a child, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, transmission of material harmful to a child, sexual battery, burglary and failure to register as a sex offender.

PCSO said it was assisted in the effort by the Auburndale Police Department, Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Department of Corrections, and the Office of the State Attorney 10th Judicial Circuit, State Attorney Brian Haas.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: 30 arrested in Polk investigation of sex offenders and predators