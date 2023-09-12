8 arrested for suspicion of DUI at Fresno checkpoint, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department says they arrested eight drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence Friday night.

Police say they will be holding another DUI enforcement operation on October 28, and a series of DUI enforcement patrols and checkpoints throughout the year.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.

Funding for this program according to police was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.