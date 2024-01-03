8 arrested after weed, mushrooms, guns and more found in Clayton County home

WSBTV.com News Staff
Eight people are now facing charges in Clayton County after a major drug bust.

Last week, Clayton County officers found a large amount of drugs and guns inside a home on Yukon Court at 10:30 p.m.

The drugs found inside the home include:

  • 977 grams of marijuana

  • 151 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

  • One rolled marijuana joint

  • Two MDMA pills

  • Two Oxycodone pills

  • One bottle of promethazine with codeine

They also found a Glock 26 handgun, a Glock 19 handgun, a Taurus handgun, 9mm ammo and four digital scales.

A car was impounded.

Police told Channel 2 Action News that they are unable to release the identities of those arrested, but confirmed their charges.

The eight people involved were charged with:

  • Possession of drug-related objects

  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

  • Possession of a Schedule I narcotic

  • Possession of a Schedule II narcotic

  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

