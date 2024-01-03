8 arrested after weed, mushrooms, guns and more found in Clayton County home
Eight people are now facing charges in Clayton County after a major drug bust.
Last week, Clayton County officers found a large amount of drugs and guns inside a home on Yukon Court at 10:30 p.m.
The drugs found inside the home include:
977 grams of marijuana
151 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
One rolled marijuana joint
Two MDMA pills
Two Oxycodone pills
One bottle of promethazine with codeine
They also found a Glock 26 handgun, a Glock 19 handgun, a Taurus handgun, 9mm ammo and four digital scales.
A car was impounded.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that they are unable to release the identities of those arrested, but confirmed their charges.
The eight people involved were charged with:
Possession of drug-related objects
Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
Possession of a Schedule I narcotic
Possession of a Schedule II narcotic
Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
