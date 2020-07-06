8 of Atlantic City's famous casinos just reopened for the first time since March. These photos show just how different the casino experience is going to be after the pandemic.

Craps players and dealers are separated by partitions at the Golden Nugget Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on July 2, 2020.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Most casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, reopened last weekend after closing for three-and-a-half months to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The boardwalk in Atlantic City, New Jersey, as hotels and casinos reopen for the Independence Day Holiday Weekend. More

TRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020/AP Images

Source: The New York Times, AP News

Of the nine casinos in Atlantic City, five reopened last Thursday, including Hard Rock, Ocean, Resorts, Tropicana, and Golden Nugget.

Mike Donovan and Terry Glebocki cut the ribbon welcoming guests and media to the casino floor at Ocean Resort Casino on July 2. More

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

Source: AP News

Three more casinos — Caesars, Bally's, and Harrah's — reopened the following day.

Jeorganna Barnes, a worker at Harrah's casino in Atlantic City, wipes slot machines with disinfectant on July 1, 2020. More

Associated Press

Source: AP News

The reopenings came with coronavirus-era restrictions, like wearing face masks and limiting the casinos to 25% capacity.

A patron wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat gambles at Hard Rock Casino after it reopened on July 3, 2020. More

Mark Makela/Getty Images

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety Divison of Gaming Enforcement

Some casino-goers wore gloves at the gambling spots to protect themselves.

A man rests his leg on a slot machine in disuse due to social distancing guidelines while gambling at Hard Rock Casino after it reopened on July 3, 2020. More

Mark Makela/Getty Images

New Jersey also required casinos to clean and disinfect all surfaces, per CDC recommendations, ahead of the reopenings. The casinos are not allowed to serve food or drinks indoors, and smoking is prohibited.