8 of Atlantic City's famous casinos just reopened for the first time since March. These photos show just how different the casino experience is going to be after the pandemic.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig
- Eight of nine Atlantic City casinos reopened last weekend for the first time since New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy ordered them to close in light of the coronavirus pandemic on March 16.
- While the state was planning to resume indoor dining on July 2, Gov. Murphy said on June 29 that it would be postponed indefinitely.
- Most Atlantic City casinos reopened with restrictions, like no food, drinks, or smoking permitted indoors.
- Some casinos installed plexiglass barriers and temperature checking devices before reopening.
- Take a look inside casinos during Atlantic City's reopening weekend.
Most casinos in Atlantic City, New Jersey, reopened last weekend after closing for three-and-a-half months to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
TRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020/AP Images
Of the nine casinos in Atlantic City, five reopened last Thursday, including Hard Rock, Ocean, Resorts, Tropicana, and Golden Nugget.
Donald Kravitz/Getty Images
Three more casinos — Caesars, Bally's, and Harrah's — reopened the following day.
Associated Press
The reopenings came with coronavirus-era restrictions, like wearing face masks and limiting the casinos to 25% capacity.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
Some casino-goers wore gloves at the gambling spots to protect themselves.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
New Jersey also required casinos to clean and disinfect all surfaces, per CDC recommendations, ahead of the reopenings. The casinos are not allowed to serve food or drinks indoors, and smoking is prohibited.
AP Photo/Wayne Parry
Photos of the casinos on reopening weekend show what your next trip to Atlantic City might be like. Patrons entering Ocean Casino Resort are prompted to ask themselves if they feel any symptoms that have been linked to the coronavirus.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
The casino installed protective barriers at the front desk ...
AP Photo/Wayne Parry
... and between slot machines.
Donald Kravitz/Getty Images
"I feel less at risk than in the supermarket," 71-year-old Virginia Hight, a patron told The New York Times.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
The casino's models wore glistening facemasks matching their costumes.
Donald Kravitz/Getty Images
While only employees at Ocean Resort Casino had their temperatures checked, each patron entering the Hard Rock Casino had their temperature checked with thermal imaging monitors.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
These devices also recognize each face that passes through the system. This paired with surveillance cameras serve as a contact-tracing system.
AP Photo/Wayne Parr7
At the Hard Rock Casino, 60% of employees were back to work this weekend, the parent company's chairman, James Allen, told the New York Times.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig
Atlantic City's top casino on Trip Advisor, the Borgata, decided to remain closed because Gov. Philip Murphy extended his ban on indoor dining.
AP Photo/Wayne Parry
