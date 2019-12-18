8 Baby Yoda Toys You Can Preorder Now

Disney may have been blindsided by the popularity of Baby Yoda—or maybe the now-ubiquitous figure’s meteoric rise to fame has gone exactly as planned. Now, the company is designing toys and figurines for The Mandalorian fans. Although most official Baby Yoda merch won’t be available to ship until May 2020, you can still preorder them now and perhaps print out the receipt as a gift for a Star Wars fan you know this holiday. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to cuddle up with the plush doll while you watch the next Mandalorian episode or The Rise of Skywalker, but there is some licensed merch like phone cases and t-shirts that you can sport in the meantime. Here are eight “The Child” toys that Disney has recently unveiled.