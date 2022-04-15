The 8 Best Beard Trimmers for Perfecting Your Stubble or Going Full James Harden

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Having facial hair—any amount of it, really—is a green light to change up your look as often as you like. Some simple stubble growth can transform a bare chin, or you can grow out a bushy ‘stache and keep the beard short, or let all of your facial hair develop into a lush, full beard. But regardless of how you wear it (or how many styles you cycle through), you’ll need a reliable beard trimmer.

More from Robb Report

The best beard trimmers offer something more than the baseline—they’re a cut above the rest, literally, and will put customization, ease and precision in your hands. You want a device that does it all, so that you don’t have to invest in a new beard trimmer every time you want to try a different look or length. That being said, you might even want more than one device, in the event you want something simpler for travels or gym cleanups.

Read on to learn our picks for the best beard trimmer, in a variety of categories.

The Best Beard Trimmer Overall

Panasonic Beard Trimmer ER-SB40-K



With 19 trimming lengths built into a single device (0.5-10mm), and the muscle to mow at 9,800 cuts per minute, Panasonic’s powerhouse remains unparalleled. It delivers up to an hour of use when it’s fully charged and unplugged, but you can also leave it plugged in. Its wide-tip blades are optimal for all hair types, especially thick, coarse styles, and it is entirely waterproof for an easy, fast flush. (It’s worth the reminder: don’t run this thing under a tap when it’s plugged in.) It has automatic universal voltage, to adjust to any country’s standards, and an attachable guide comb adds additional customization with the touch of a dial.

Story continues



Buy Now: $115

The Best Vacuum Beard Trimmer

Wahl Vacuum Trimmer Kit

The sink-ledge cleanup is one of the great hurdles to a stress-free trim—not to mention, it can bring tension into your household if you don’t tidy up properly. Wahl’s vacuum-powered beard trimmer will help avoid some of those hassles while also delivering a great trim. It suctions up the large majority of clippings as they fall away from your mug, and is easily emptied and rinsed after the fact. It comes with 12 guide combs, ranging in length from 1/32” to 3/8″, and maintains a 1:1 charge-runtime ratio. You can even tidy up errant nose hairs with the respective attachment.



Buy Now: $70

The Best Beard Trimmer for the Gym or Travel

Ritter O-CUT Compact Beard Trimmer and Hair Clipper

Some guys may prefer to have a separate, dedicated trimmer for their gym bags, or for their Dopp kits when they travel. Ritter’s bite-sized trimmer is a big thing in a small package. It can be zero-gapped for a bald shave, and holds a 4-hour charge (with its globally friendly USB charger). The 4.5-inch palm-sized device tucks easily into your gym bag or carry-on, and it is significantly quieter than its larger brethren. It has three guide combs (1mm, 3mm and 6mm) and draws clean, precise lines.



Buy Now: $59.90

The Best Barbershop-Caliber Beard Trimmer

Andis Slimline Pro T-blade Trimmer

There’s a good chance your barber uses this guy to clean up your neckline, and any edge work around the sides of your head. But it’s just as clutch for beards, and not just for drawing clean lines. It mows through thick, dense hair (up to 6,000 strokes per minute), and keeps a nearly 1:1 charge-to-runtime ratio. It can be zero-gapped for the closest possible electric shave, and it has four guards so that you can fade a beautiful tapered beard neckline (or cheek line), not to mention maintain a lovely uniform-length short style. (The guards range from 1/16” to 1/4″.) This isn’t a device for maintaining long beard styles, aside from the clean edges and taming flyaways, but it is the strongest and closest at what it sets out to do.



Buy Now: $70.44

The Best Entry-Level Beard Trimmer

Surrent Beard Trimmer

You can’t mess things up with this device—and that includes keeping your bank account tidy. Surrent’s beard trimmer is a steal, especially considering it allows up to 19 different lengths with the twist of a dial (in 0.5mm increments). It’s got a nearly 1:1 charge-to-runtime ratio, and charges via USB (making it ideal for international travel, no less). If you trim infrequently or are looking to learn the ropes on a low-cost, high-return device, this is it.



Buy Now: $24.99

The Best Beard Detailer and Trimmer

King C. Gillette Style Master Beard Trimmer

With a trimmer head that mimics the maneuvering of a cartridge razor, King C. Gillette’s Style Master draws careful, clean lines—without obstructing your view of the canvas. (If you want to get in real close with a standard beard trimmer, the head of the device can block your view of what you’re doing, which puts you at the risk of over-trimming.) By trimming at the top and bottom edge, this one makes those tiny details easier to draw and maintain. Plus, three guide combs allow you to snip at 1mm, 3mm or 5 mm lengths, and the device is completely waterproof, making it an ideal option for guys who prefer to trim in the shower.



Buy Now: $39.97

The Best Multitasking Beard + Body Trimmer

Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer Series 5000

If you’re set on having a singular device for your head-to-toe needs, this is your trimming kit. It’s got 17 trimmer attachments. First are the swappable heads: a standard trimmer, a T-liner for detailing and edges, a spot-snipper for eyebrows and finetuning and a nose- and ear-hair clipper. Then there are two body hair guards, two hair fading guards, four hair clipping guards and five beard and stubble guards. Not only can it tame any and all hair on your person, but it also holds a three-hour charge and can run continuously while plugged in.



Buy Now: $39.96

The Best Beard Trimmer + Hair Clipper Dual Device

Bevel Pro All-in-One Clipper & Trimmer

Bevel Pro Beard Trimmer

We sung the praises of the Bevel Pro when it launched—it is the supreme device in the hair-cutting category, especially for anyone looking to mind head hair and facial hair alike. Its pivot-lock magnetic guards feel as futuristic as the sleek, sexy device itself, and offer barbershop standard #0-4 clipping options (from bare skin to half an inch) with #5-8 available separately (up to 1 inch). An LED dial allows you to adjust the clipper gap from 0-2.5mm at 0.1mm increments. But its most impressive stat may be that it holds over four hours of juice per charge.



Buy Now: $329.95

Robb Report stands for luxury without compromise, and is synonymous around the world with the best of the best. For over 40 years, our magazine has helped discerning readers find products that meet those exacting standards. We\'re proud to continue that tradition by recommending the very best cookware, technology, home goods and other life essentials to meet your needs.

1. Panasonic Precision Wet Dry Beard Trimmer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

While beard trimmers are more convenient than a trip to the barber, they rarely help you get a professional-grade trim. But there’s no such trade-off with Panasonic’s beard trimmer. Thanks to its 19 precision settings, you’ll be able to trim your beard as well as any pro. What’s more, it will also work on wet hair. And when it comes time to clean it, all you’ll need to do is run it under the faucet. The device even comes with its own charging station, which will keep it stored upright and ready for your next trim.

Buy: Panasonic Precision Wet Dry Beard Trimmer

2. Wahl Lithium Ion 2.0 Stainless Steel Trimmer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a reason why Wahl has been trusted by barbers for a century. The company makes reliably tough and precise tools, and its at-home beard trimmer is no different. The professional-grade stainless-steel device comes with 12 attachment guards so you can shape the exact beard you want, no matter the length. Its battery only needs to be charged for an hour to run for six hours.

Credit: Amazon

Amazon

Buy: Wahl Lithium Ion 2.0 Stainless Steel Trimmer

3. Braun 9-in-1 Multi Grooming Kit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Braun isn’t kidding when it refers to its grooming kit as “all-in-one.” The brand’s set includes an electric beard trimmer, seven guards and attachments (including one for ear and nose hair), a traditional razor and a cleaning brush. Some may be annoyed by a kit that includes nine different pieces, but don’t worry—the company also includes a bag to store it all.

Credit: Amazon

Amazon

Buy: Braun 9-in-1 Multi Grooming Kit

4. Remington Vacuum Stubble and Beard Trimmer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

As convenient as a beard trimmer may be, clean-up can be a real drag. That’s because using a trimmer is sure to unleash thousands of minuscule hairs on your bathroom sink and the surrounding area. That’s not a concern with Remington’s trimmer, though, because it features a vacuum system that the brand claims will suck up to 95 percent of cut hairs. While that alone makes this a trimmer worthy of your consideration, its 11-length setting and 90-minute cordless runtime aren’t too shabby either. You can also easily rinse off the blades when they need to be cleaned.

Credit: Amazon

Amazon

Buy: Remington Vacuum Stubble and Beard Trimmer

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

2/17/22 - MLu added - Add click to read article - bottom of article

Click here to read the full article.