Thomas Heatherwick's latest design in central London is the perfect blend of new and old. The legendary architect transformed a pair of Victorian sheds that were once used for the storage and distribution of coal around London. The derelict buildings have been reborn thanks to Heatherwick's design, which was part of an expansive redevelopment of buildings and pedestrian spaces in the surrounding area. If anyone was unsure as to the bridge that connects new and old, Heatherwick confirms it with the buildings coming together, almost as if they were kissing, above a space pedestrians can walk through.