The 8 Best Deals From Costco’s September Coupon Book

Costco is known for always having great deals on everything from bulk household items to food to appliances. But every month, Costco releases a new batch of deals that allow Costco members to save even more on its already low prices.

GOBankingRates scoured the September 2021 Costco Coupon Book to find the best deals of the month, which include hundreds of dollars off laptops, furniture and more. These deals are available for Costco members to shop from Sept. 1-26 -- so shop ASAP to make sure you don't miss out on these deep discounts.

Last updated: Sept. 2, 2021

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21

Regular price: $999.99

Sale price: $599.99

T-Mobile subscribers (or those who switch to T-Mobile) can score a $400 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB smartphone. This deal is available in the warehouse only, and there is a limit of five phones per customer.

Amazon

Apple iPad Air 64GB

Regular price: $569.99

Sale price: $499.99

This month, Costco members can get $70 off the 4th Gen Apple iPad Air 64GB.

Costco

Dell XPS 13.4" Touchscreen Intel Evo Platform Laptop

Regular price: $1,699.99

Sale price: $1,299.99

This touchscreen laptop features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 processor and a full HD display.

Costco

Positano 3-Piece Leather Living Room Set

Regular price: $4,399.99

Sale price: $3,499.99

Save $900 on this three-piece living room set, which features a sofa, loveseat and chair. The set is available in brown and gray.

Costco

Sealy Response Premium Ridge Crest 14" Mattress

Regular price: $799.99 (for queen size)

Sale price: $624.99

With a $175 discount available, now may be the perfect time to upgrade your mattress. This Sealy mattress is available in both firm and plush.

Costco

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus With 12 Months Ring Protect

Regular price: $199.99

Sale price: $149.99

You can save $50 on the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus this month.

Costco

LG 75" 4K UHD LED LCD TV

This LG TV features an α7 Gen 3 processor 4K, native 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos Audio, as well as a Magic Remote. A comparable television is for sale on LG's site for $1,699.99.

Costco

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Digital AirFry Oven

Regular price: $179.99

Sale price: $139.99

This Ninja oven can air fry, roast, broil, bake, toast and dehydrate. Plus, it flips up and away for easy storage.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 8 Best Deals From Costco’s September Coupon Book