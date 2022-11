Best Life

It's not always easy to discern between normal signs of aging and potential warning signals of cognitive decline. But since there is no cure for diseases like Alzheimer's, Lewy body dementia, and vascular dementia, catching them early is key. "An early diagnosis… can improve the quality of care and quality of life and may reduce the financial and emotional impact of the disease," the Alzheimer's Association explains.Dementia is also on the rise. "Rates of Alzheimer's disease deaths increased mor