8 Best Last-Minute Dollar Store Christmas Buys

Pekic / Getty Images

Need a couple of last-minute Christmas gifts? There are several inexpensive items for everyone who still needs a present on your holiday list at the dollar store. From affordable pets goodies to perfect kids’ stocking stuffers, the dollar store has every gift you need for a festive and fun Christmas season.

Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings Tips

Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in Review

Here are the best last-minute dollar store Christmas gifts.

Dr Teal’s Eucalyptus & Spearmint Relax & Relief Gift Set

Price: $5 at Dollar General

Give the gift of relaxation. This two-piece gift set from Dr. Teal’s includes an Epsom salt soak and foaming bath in a fragrant and calming eucalyptus and spearmint scent.

Hasbro Sorry! Board Game

Price: $10 at Family Dollar

Spend Christmas playing Sorry! with the whole family. This classic board game is the perfect gift for family game night. Anyone ages six and up can play together!

Crayola Color Wonder Baby Shark Coloring Kits

Price: $3 at Family Dollar

If your kiddo is a fan of Baby Shark, they’ll love this holiday set! It includes eight coloring pages full of their favorite characters along with three special markers for hours of coloring fun.

Take Our Poll: How Long Do You Think It Will Take You To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt?

Play-Doh Mini Playsets Assortment

Price: $6 at Family Dollar

These mini playsets are more compact for kids to carry around and stay within everyone’s holiday budget. Pick between ones where kids can play dentist, cut Play-Doh hair or mold their own wiggly, fun shapes. Each Play-Doh playset comes with two Play-Doh cans.

Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Caramel Squares

Price: $4 at Dollar General

For just under $5, you can pick up a bag of Ghirardelli chocolates at Dollar General. These beloved holiday chocolates are the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone on your list with a sweet tooth. (They also make a great gift from you to you if you love chocolate!)

Comfort Bay Printed Fleece Throw Blanket

Price: $5 at Dollar General

Story continues

Need a last-minute white elephant idea for the office gift exchange? Grab one of these fleece blankets! They are extra cozy and come in a wide variety of cute prints for every personality.

Spiced Cinnamon Mason Jar Candle

Price: $4.50 at Family Dollar

As far as last-minute gifts go, you can never go wrong with a candle. Gift it to a coworker or the candle enthusiast in your life. These scented candles, stored inside mason jars, are perfect for homes and kitchens.

Family Pet Animal Face Squeeze Toys

Price: $1.15 at Family Dollar

Don’t forget to give a present to your furry friends! For a little over a dollar, you can give your pet squeeze toys in a wide variety of character shapes to chew on and play with.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Best Last-Minute Dollar Store Christmas Buys