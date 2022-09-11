8 Best Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $50 an Hour

Ngampol Thongsai / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Making $50 per hour is no small feat. If you work full-time hours, $50 per hour is the equivalent of a bit more than $100,000 per year ($104,000, to be exact). As always, inflation continues to erode our purchasing power, so $50 per hour is not quite as impressive as it once was.

For now, though, $50 per hour is still excellent compensation, especially if you live in a less expensive area. And, if you work remotely, you might even have the option to move to a cheaper area in order to take full advantage of your new position.

If you think $50 an hour for a remote job is out of reach, you might be mistaken. Some of these jobs require little to no experience and nothing more than a bachelor's degree. Yet, they might allow you to work from anywhere.

Check out the best remote jobs that pay at least $50 an hour.

Information Security Analyst

Cybersecurity Analyst

Cybersecurity analysts help keep company and customer data protected. Data is increasingly one of our most valuable assets, so it's no surprise that these jobs can pay quite well. Some don't require any formal experience and can pay well over $50 per hour. The company might expect you to be local but allow you to work from home.

baranozdemir / Getty Images

Data Engineer

Data has become more and more important and part of our everyday lives. This role typically acts as a liaison between data scientists and the software that makes the data readable and digestible. In doing so, they must ensure the data is transformed and ready to be used in the software. They also build data pipelines, allowing them to bring data together from different systems. One data engineer job, Data Engineer II, AWS Immune, can pay up to $72 an hour, according to Google's estimate.

Ngampol Thongsai / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Infrastructure Engineer

Infrastructure engineers can have a wide range of responsibilities but, in general, they help maintain a company's computer systems. For example, they might provide support for teams moving their code to AWS (Amazon Web Systems). Their job is to make sure things run smoothly and that the system remains intact. They provide support for cloud systems and the teams that rely on them. These positions may require at least a bachelor's degree.

gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Licensed Clinical Social Worker

While many of the best-paying remote jobs are in tech, there are exceptions. COVID-19 accelerated many of the trends that were already in motion, one of which is the use of telehealth. The result is that jobs in the healthcare industry that could previously be done only in person might have remote options today.

One of these jobs is licensed clinical social worker, which generally involves helping adults and children with psychological care. Similar positions, such as psychologist, also can be done remotely today. One thing to note is that a master's degree may be required, even for social workers. Also, while these jobs can be done remotely, they generally require licenses in the states where people will practice.

iStock.com

White Hat Hacker

A white hat hacker, also known as an ethical hacker, is someone who intentionally looks to find weaknesses in applications that can be exploited. Then that person works to find solutions to help eliminate the weaknesses. Meta, Facebook's parent company, has a job listing that falls under this umbrella that requires two years of experience. A similar job at Meta is estimated to pay at least $60 an hour.

ProStockStudio / Shutterstock.com

Full-Stack Software Engineer

A full-stack developer or software engineer refers to someone who can develop both client and server software. "Full-stack" refers to that dual capability; these developers are not solely capable in one area or the other. They typically must know HTML and CSS, plus other popular programming languages such as JavaScript, PHP and SQL. However, it's possible to find a position that is at least hybrid remote and requires just one year of experience.

ProStockStudio / Shutterstock.com

Technical Project Owner

This job title is another broad title; but, in general, responsibilities should be similar to that of a technical project manager. That means analyzing and gathering software requirements and overseeing technical projects for companies. It also means collaborating with various project managers in the development of major projects.

Although these jobs can be highly paid and remote, they may require extensive experience. For instance, Panasonic Avionics corporation has a job posting for this type of position that requires 12+ years of experience.

Xavier Arnau / Getty Images

Business Intelligence Analyst

A business intelligence analyst reviews data to produce finance and market intelligence reports. These reports highlight patterns and trends within the market, which helps inform business decisions. Their day-to-day tasks might include data-intensive technologies, such as data mining and data visualization. The role might also include responsibilities such as presenting reports to management and monitoring data on a daily basis.

This job, however, is not an entry-level position and may require several years of experience. If you have the experience, though, the job can be fully remote.

