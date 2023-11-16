8 of the best UK New Year’s hotel breaks with entertainment for 2023

It’s all eyes on the clock come 31 December when midnight strikes and firework extravaganzas explode into the sky, but colourful illuminations and stolen kisses needn’t be the only excitement this New Year’s Eve.

Hotels across the UK are hosting spins around the ballroom, muscle-melting spa sessions and Scottish Hogmanay celebrations should you enjoy the lull of “Auld Lang Syne” or discover a newfound appreciation for the bagpipes.

Thankfully, the only thing you’ll have to think about is which glitter-encrusted outfit you’ll be wearing to the evening’s multicourse fine dining experience and whether you’re brave enough to take part in the chilling New Year’s Day dip.

From live DJs in London to afternoons clay pigeon shooting in Scotland and brain training pub quizzes in Yorkshire, there’s no shortage of entertainment on a New Year’s staycation.

With itineraries that emphasise the most important elements of the festive season – eating, drinking and, of course, merriment – hunker down at a hospitable hotel for the best-laid plans this New Year’s Eve.

Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London

Innovative cocktails, live DJs and a tantalising taste of Japanese cuisine greet guests at the Mandarin (Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park)

If inimitable opulence and stylish suites in London are your vision for New Year’s Eve 2023, the capital’s Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park is the ultimate haunt for vibrant celebrations. Innovative pre-drinks at the Mandarin Bar fuse with The Aubrey’s eccentric Japanese izakaya experience, Asian plates and a live DJ. And the party doesn’t stop after the countdown to 12am, with fizz flowing at the unmissable party until 3am. Better still, the luxe spot is just a stone’s throw from Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland.

One night at the Mandarin in a superior room on 31 December from £1,148. Late-night tables at The Aubrey include a set menu from £280pp.

Macdonald Aviemore Resort, Cairngorms

Three New Year nights in the Cairngorms dance to the tune of a Scottish ceilidh band and the bagpipes (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Macdonald Hotel’s sprawling Highlands resort, Aviemore, is a Hogmanay haven to bid farewell to 2023. Feast on full Scottish breakfasts and a three-course gala dinner in The Peregrine Suite, dance to live ceilidh and the Badenoch & Strathspey pipe bands and see the Cairngorms illuminated with an unforgettable fireworks display when the clock strikes midnight as part of the Black Tie Hogmanay Break.

Three-night Black Tie Hogmanay Break packages from £397 per night based on two sharing a spacious standard room.

Bedruthan Hotel & Spa, Cornwall

Step into 2024 by the seafront with celebrations at the Cornish Bedruthan (Bedruthan Hotel & Spa)

End-of-year trips to the Bedruthan on the Cornish seafront provide entertainment, relaxation and artisan eats in the Wild Cafe and Ogo Restaurant to get you primed for 2024. On the A Grown Up New Year package starting 30 December, guests will be spoiled with mulled wine, multicourse meals including a traditional roast with all the trimmings, and sensory spa sessions with idyllic sea views between evening enjoyment with a live band in the ballroom, fireworks and plenty of fizz.

Three-night A Grown Up New Year package from £1,455 based on two sharing a sea view double room.

Palé Hall Hotel & Restaurant, Dee Valley

Palé Hall exudes elegance on NYE with black-tie, champagne flutes and an eight-course tasting menu (Palé Hall Hotel)

Snowdonia’s grand Palé Hall Victorian mansion is an intimate retreat to countdown to 1 January in style with black-tie dining, live music and dazzling displays for guests staying over the New Year period. An eight, yes eight, course NYE menu paired with wine tastings and tunes meet twirls around the dancefloor and bacon rolls beyond midnight while frosty strolls around the grounds nicely complement Welsh breakfasts bound to warm the cockles on New Year’s Day.

Three-night New Year’s Eve package from £1,960 for two in a classic or turret room.

The Aldwark Manor Estate, York

Celebrate the calendar change in the Yorkshire countryside with a five-course feast, fireworks and a wine quiz (Aldwark Manor Estate)

Toast to 2024 at the Aldwark Manor Estate in the North Yorkshire countryside with a lavish New Year’s party. The two-night stay from 30 December includes a five-course feast in Elements restaurant with free-flowing champagne, dancing and midnight fireworks with dress-to-impress outfits seriously encouraged. There’s even a wine-tasting afternoon complete with a quiz on all things vino and complimentary use of relaxing leisure facilities.

Two-night New Year’s Eve Celebration packages from £950 based on two adults sharing a classic double room.

SCHLOSS Roxburghe, Scottish Borders

See in the New Year with a Scottish piper, clay pigeon shooting, archery and falconry (SCHLOSS Roxburghe Hotel)

Tucked in the Scottish Borders, the SCHLOSS Roxburghe is offering a luxury Hogmanay an hour from Edinburgh’s esteemed festive markets to celebrate the coming of the new calendar year. Think canapé and champagne receptions, a five-course NYE gala dinner with live entertainment, a lone piper countdown, fireworks extravaganza and clay pigeon shooting, archery and falconry activities on the historic estate after black pudding and tattie scone Scottish breakfasts.

Three-night Hogmanay Stays from £1,292 based on two people sharing an estate king room.

The Coniston Hotel & Spa, Skipton

Countdown at the Coniston for spa days, quizzes and live band, The Funtime Frankies (The Coniston Hotel & Spa)

For a glam foodie affair in the Yorkshire Dales, consider The Coniston, with fine dining Blossom Kitchen. Inclusive of a traditional afternoon tea, New Year quiz, six-course wine pairing NYE dinner and a lively party with The Funtime Frankies and DJ Mitch, the 30 December package guarantees you’ll blow off the Christmas cobwebs while celebrating. Come New Year’s Day, while away the hours in the award-winning spa or head out for some fresh air on the shooting grounds to start the year with a literal bang.

Two-night Countdown and Celebrate package from £589pp for double occupancy rooms, including a two-hour spa session each.

Homewood Hotel, Bath

The two-day Homewood party hosts live music, country pursuits and pool dips with a side of champagne and canapés (Homewood Hotel)

Georgian country house, the Homewood Hotel, on the outskirts of Bath is fashioned as an eccentric home from home with equally indulgent Mediterranean plates and spa facilities. Its decadent New Year’s Eve package promises a party of champagne, canapés and country pursuits for two nights from 31 December. We’re talking fireside cream teas, five-course feasts, live music and a hearty New Year’s Day brunch and pool dip before departing for home.

Two-night New Year Stay packages from £700 per night.

