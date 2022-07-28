8 Best Ways To Save Money at Kohl’s

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

Kohl’s has more than 1,100 stores in 49 states, founded in 1962. While it isn’t a traditional department store of that era — it doesn’t have major appliances, sofas, televisions or sporting goods, for example, in the store — Kohl’s stocks the everyday things you and your family need. Think shoes, clothes, jewelry, makeup, small kitchen appliances, bath and bedding, small décor items and gifts — and more.

If what you select costs more than you want to pay when you see it, hold off on the purchase, if you can. Kohl’s is known for its frequent sales, discount coupons and rewards.

Here’s how you can save at Kohl’s.

Sign Up for Kohl’s Rewards

Join Kohl’s rewards program and earn 5% on every purchase, every day. You’ll also receive a birthday gift — typically Kohl’s cash added to your account — as well as “personalized perks.”

On the first day of the month after you’ve made your purchases, your balance is converted to Kohl’s Cash. You won’t receive a reward until you’ve reached $5 in earnings.

Get a Kohl’s Credit Card

If you’re planning a big shopping spree — think all new bath and bedding or kitchenware for a new home, or a new winter wardrobe for the family — it would pay to apply for a Kohl’s credit card. Once approved, you’ll receive 35% off your first purchase made within 14 days.

Having a Kohl’s credit card brings other perks, too. You’ll be notified of upcoming sales events by mail; receive extra savings coupons, including one for the anniversary of being a card holder; make returns without a receipt if you paid with your Kohl’s card; and, if you become a Most Valued Customer by spending $600, earn free shipping once a month without a minimum purchase.

Cardholders also receive a bump in Kohl’s Rewards earnings to 7.5% instead of 5%.

Earn Kohl’s Cash

The store is known for its Kohl’s Cash, which gives you extra spending power. The typical offer is $10 in Kohl’s Cash for every $50 you spend, but a few weeks of the year, you receive $5 for spending $25 or $15 with a $50 purchase. Kohl’s Cash isn’t offered every day, so check the website or app before shopping. Kohl’s Cash is earned after any discounts are applied, and sales tax doesn’t apply toward your $50 minimum purchase.

Kohl’s Cash isn’t earned on Sephora products.

Kohl’s Cash can be redeemed only on certain dates. Be sure to check when yours is valid so you don’t miss out.

Shop With Coupons

Even if you don’t have a Kohl’s credit card, you’re eligible to use Kohl’s coupons. You can print them from the retailer’s website, or download the app and present the digital coupons to the store associate at checkout to scan. Coupons don’t work on some brands, but you can earn Kohl’s Cash on almost all purchases.

The best part? You can use more than one coupon at once, combining a percentage off coupon and a coupon for, say, $10 off $50 in the home department.

The wallet function on your Kohl’s app will keep your coupons organized and allow you to see all available offers.

Shop Kohl’s Clearance

Kohl’s doesn’t let out-of-season merchandise linger long on the racks, and that’s to your benefit. Whether online or in store, you can save up to 80% on clearance merchandise, including name brands such as Columbia, Cuddl Duds, Calvin Klein, Levi’s and Nike.

Shop Black Friday

Or actually shop from the comforts of your own home earlier in the week since Kohl’s is usually a madhouse on Black Friday. Kohl’s has amazing deals during that week, especially if you are looking for small appliances.

In 2021, Black Friday shopping started the Sunday before Thanksgiving, and customers earned $15 in Kohl’s cash for spending $50, and kitchen appliances such as a Toastmaster blender and toaster wound up costing $4.99 after using a coupon and sending in the mail-in rebate.

Think about this, too. If you spent $500 during the Black Friday sale, you would have earned $150 in Kohl’s Cash — a great way to help you finish your holiday shopping. For free.

Make an Amazon Return

If you’re not satisfied with something you bought on Amazon,com, process a refund through the site. Amazon might send you to a dropoff spot at a Kohl’s store; just show the UPC code to the associate at Kohl’s. (You don’t even have to box your return for shipping.) You’ll receive a receipt as proof of return along with $5 in Kohl’s Cash. Be sure to check the expiration date.

Shop Via Cashback Sites

If you initiate your online shopping session with a site such as Rakuten, you’ll be able to use your coupons, earn Kohl’s Cash and rack up rewards — and get cash back.

Kohl’s makes it easy to save money. Wait for sales, look for coupons and shop during the frequent Kohl’s Cash earning periods and watch the savings grow.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 8 Best Ways To Save Money at Kohl’s