8 of the biggest takeaways from a new book on Melania Trump that reveal her fashion, strategy, and life inside the White House

A new book explores the first lady Melania Trump's life and reveals several new behind-the-scenes details about her life in the White House.

"Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography," captures Trump as a nontraditional first lady at the center of many misconceptions around her fashion, family life, and priorities as first lady.

The first lady Melania Trump is an intriguing figure who has come to be known for keeping to herself, bucking White House tradition, and sparking conspiracy theories.

Whether her relationships within the administration, her sleeping arrangements within the White House, or the amount of power she flexes within her marriage with the president, a new book relays several details from insiders that shed new light on a private first lady.

The book, "Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography," by Kate Bennett, was released Tuesday. Here are the biggest takeaways from it.

Trump has an icy relationship with the second lady Karen Pence.

Bennett wrote that on a trip to Corpus Christi, Texas, in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, either the first lady had not invited Pence to her spacious private cabin at the front of the plane or Pence didn't accept an invitation. Trump also didn't remove her 4-inch heels when the two landed and towered "almost comically" over the second lady, who was in flats.

This "confirmed" Bennett's suspicions the two weren't close, as Trump, who stands at 5 feet 11 inches, usually wears a low heel or flat when appearing alongside someone shorter or in lower shoes. Bennett wrote that the incident was not only uncharacteristic but struck her as "strange and telling" about their relationship.

The infamous jacket was probably a jab directed at the president's oldest daughter and White House adviser, Ivanka.

"I believed, and still do, that the jacket was a facetious jab at Ivanka and her near-constant attempts to attach herself for positive administration talking points," Bennett wrote.

Bennett also described the first lady's relationship with Ivanka as "cordial, not close," and the adviser's near-constant presence around her father in the White House as frustrating to the one person Bennett said could speak without reservation to the president.

Overall, there are no coincidences when it comes to the first lady's fashion choices.