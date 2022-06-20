An $8 Billion ESG Market Pits EU Lawmakers Against Audit Firms

Frances Schwartzkopff
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- There’s a standoff brewing between European lawmakers and the Big Four accounting firms as they try to lay claim to an ESG market that may generate fees of as much as $8 billion a year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Roughly 50,000 European companies -- big and small -- will need to hire qualified firms to evaluate their ESG reports once new EU sustainability disclosure requirements are finalized. The dispute playing out in Brussels centers on who gets to do that work, with lawmakers worried that global accounting firms will achieve the same dominance in sustainability reports that they already enjoy in financial audits.

KPMG, Ernst & Young, PwC and Deloitte have a “de facto monopoly which will allow them to charge whatever they want in a few years’ time, once they have captured the bulk of the market,” said Pascal Durand, the EU parliament member ushering through the new corporate disclosure rules.

The European Commission estimates that the annual market for environmental, social and governance audits in Europe may be worth between $4 billion and $8 billion. To reduce the risk of conflicts of interest, lawmakers want to prevent a company’s financial auditor from also reviewing its sustainability reports. They also are keen to open the market to smaller rivals such as Germany’s TÜV Rheinland and Netherlands-based Kiwa. But the proposal is getting pushback from some of the EU’s biggest business and financial organizations.

Those representing the auditing firms have framed their concerns as relating to the quality of the services offered. Accountancy Europe won’t stand in the way of alternative providers as long as they’re required to have the same level of qualifications as traditional audit firms, said Olivier Boutellis-Taft, the group’s chief executive officer. He also said it will be crucial to have measures linking financial and sustainability audits, so that ESG risks aren’t overlooked.

Increased Costs

“We aren’t in favor of the separation of statutory audit and the audit of sustainability reporting,” said Alexia Femia, sustainable finance policy adviser at the European Banking Federation. “This gives the impression that sustainability and financial performance aren’t tightly connected” and would “inevitably increase costs.”

Steve Varley, global vice chair of sustainability at EY, said the plan put forward by lawmakers “would restrict companies’ ability to choose.” Any conflicts of interest would be mitigated by other regulatory and ethical requirements “that bind auditors of financial statements,” he said.

The proposed rules are known officially as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive. Once passed, CSRD will increase by roughly fivefold the number of companies that have to produce sustainability reports, compared with a previous requirement. The directive also will demand more information after an EU analysis found companies often omitted material that investors considered financially relevant. And CSRD will require audits, first of a limited nature and then potentially much deeper ones.

Durand said the need for independent auditors was made clear by recent scandals at companies whose accountants had signed off on financial accounts “without any negative reservations.” Last month, DWS Group, the asset management unit of Deutsche Bank AG, was raided by police amid allegations of inflated ESG claims. And the headquarters of Orpea SA, a French retirement-home operator, was searched by police amid suspicions that it mistreated elderly patients.

These examples highlight “whether it is appropriate to systematically confuse the two tasks by entrusting them to the same person or the same audit firm,” Durand said.

Misaligned?

If a compromise isn’t reached and the new rules are delayed, there could be ripple effects throughout the asset management industry, which is already grappling with a steady stream of new reporting demands under the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Requirement and the EU’s list of sustainable activities. The taxonomy is the backbone of efforts to address climate and social challenges, and managers must report how products line up with the list.

Hortense Bioy, global head of sustainability research at Morningstar Inc., said a delay would set back the industry since “asset managers require this information in order to satisfy their own disclosure requirements.” Eric Pedersen, head of responsible investments at Nordea Asset Management, said any postponement “would be a huge disappointment.”

The battle comes amid persistent concerns over the Big Four’s dominance of the market. The UK last month announced sweeping reforms of the accounting industry, including a new watchdog with more powers, while in the US regulators are targeting the firms for potential conflicts of interest.

Negotiations over ESG audits in Europe may result in a compromise before the end of June. That’s when the presidency of the EU Council moves from France to the Czech Republic, potentially pushing CSRD to the back burner. One solution to the problem is a hybrid model that allows companies to choose their financial auditors while requiring third-party reviews for particularly sensitive ESG areas. Members of the EU parliament, council and commission are scheduled to meet Tuesday.

Durand said that while progress is being made on some parts of CSRD, “several topics remain to be unblocked,” and “Tuesday’s trilogue will be crucial to conclude under the French presidency.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • East 33 Limited's (ASX:E33) Profit Outlook

    East 33 Limited ( ASX:E33 ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some...

  • Methane-Spewing Coal Mines Are Climate Test for Australia’s New Leader

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s coal mines cause more planetary warming in a typical year than emissions from all of the country’s cars. If Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wants to meet tougher climate targets, he’ll need to fix that.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerHousing

  • Macron’s Historic Ballot Setback Risks Undermining Reform Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- President Emmanuel Macron made history in the French legislative elections on Sunday, just not in the way he hoped.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeAfter his reelection in April, most observers expected Macron to

  • We're Hopeful That Renascor Resources (ASX:RNU) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • Many Would Be Envious Of James Hardie Industries' (ASX:JHX) Excellent Returns On Capital

    If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an...

  • ThaiBev’s Brewery Unit, Battery Supplier Brave Asia’s IPO Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The brewery unit of Thai Beverage Pcl and a Chinese supplier of a material used in batteries started gauging demand for share sales in Singapore and Hong Kong, respectively, testing appetite in a tough market for listings globally.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargai

  • UK Pushed 100,000 People Into Poverty By Lifting Pension Age

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeThe UK’s decision to raise the age at which people can claim pension benefits pushe

  • Crypto industry gripped by anxiety as bitcoin wobbles near key $20,000 level

    The cryptocurrency industry was on edge on Monday morning as investors feared contagion from problems at major crypto players could unleash a major shakeout if not contained. The price fall follows difficulties at several major industry players, while further declines could have a knock on effect as other crypto investors are forced to sell their holdings to meet margin calls and cover losses. U.S. based lender Celsius Network earlier this month said it would suspend withdrawals, and many of the industry's recent problems can be traced back to the spectacular collapse of so-called stablecoin TerraUSD in May.

  • Solend’s Whale Liquidation Crisis Prompts Second Vote to Reverse ‘Emergency Powers’

    The Solana-based borrowing and lending service is going back to the ballot box.

  • Elon Musk pumps Dogecoin amid lawsuit

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained 11% since billionaire Elon Musk said that he would continue to support and buy the cryptocurrency. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto return to red after rate hike rally wears off Fast facts According to CoinMarketCap data, the memecoin was up more than 12% in the past 24 hours to US$0.05788 on […]

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish on

    Legendary investor Warren Buffet has been active over the past few months, surprising Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) followers with his significant stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), initiating new positions in names like Citigroup (NYSE: C) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARA.A), and significantly increasing positions like Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWON.A) (NASDAQ: FWON.K) and Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND). At first glance, Floor & Decor, trading at 23 times earnings, may not look like your textbook Buffett stock, but it's the one I am most bullish on today.

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • ‘Bitcoin is like digital gold. It’s the first and it doesn’t have an unlimited supply:’ The wild ride of a 30-something investor during the crypto crash — and how he fought against hackers

    Vinny Zane has a taste for life — and an appetite for risk. The 38-year-old teacher and father of a 2-year-old son on Brooklyn’s Coney Island got into crypto in 2017 with $4,000 worth of Bitcoin, and jumped into NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, last year. “It was a learning curve for me,” he told MarketWatch.

  • How Long Do Bear Markets Normally Last?

    With U.S. stocks now officially in bear market territory following an ongoing slump in the S&P 500, many investors might be wondering how long the current bear market will last. See: 22 Side Gigs...

  • The stock market's nightmare scenario of a 50% drop is now more likely after the 'stubborn' Fed's biggest rate hike in decades, hedge-fund strategist says

    "The 1970's drawdown scenario of almost 50% for the S&P 500 is becoming all the more likely," Peter Cecchini said.

  • What Biden Is Getting Wrong About Big Oil’s Profits

    President Joe Biden and a slew of other democrats have been lashing out against Big Oil, accusing the companies of price gouging

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 4 Remarkable Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Since hitting their all-time closing highs, the widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth stock-fueled Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) have respectively tumbled by 17%, 22%, and 33%. There's no question that the velocity and unpredictability of downward moves during a bear market can weigh on investors' psyche. This makes corrections and bear markets the opportune time to put your money to work.

  • Want $1,000 in Passive Income? Buy 337 Shares in This Dividend Stock

    With a giant portfolio of properties to support its generous dividend, this reliable REIT pays you each month.

  • My Investment Portfolio Is Down 30% -- Here's Why I'm Not Worried

    If you would've told me one year ago that I'd be looking at a massive loss in my portfolio by June of 2022, I wouldn't have believed you. At this point last year, tech stocks were still flying high and my investments were doing well. At the same time, though, I can't say I'm losing sleep over the fact that my portfolio is down.

  • The history of interest rates since 2,400BC is entertaining – and terrifying

    In 1905, the US Forest Service was created, to protect America’s magnificent forest reserves. Unfortunately, woodland ecologies are complex systems, where top-down management risks a cascade of unintended consequences. When the Forest Service decided to protect trees by stopping them from being burnt down, the results were disastrous. Modest, intermittent forest fires, it turns out, are part of the natural process that maintains the landscape. They prevent larger fires from burning out of contro