As the 8 billionth child is born, who were 5th, 6th and 7th?

3
Stephanie Hegarty - Population correspondent
·6 min read
Sadia Sultana Oishee and Adnan Mevic
Seven-billionth child Sadia Sultana Oishee and six-billionth Adnan Mevic may live to see global population peak

The UN says the world's population has hit eight billion, just 11 years after passing the seven-billion milestone.

After a big surge in the second half of the 20th Century, population growth may now begin to slow

It could take 15 years to reach nine billion and the UN doesn't expect to reach 10 billion until 2080.

It's hard to calculate the number of people in the world accurately, and the UN admits its sums could be out by a year or two.

But 15 November is its best estimate for the eight billion line to be crossed.

In previous years, the UN has selected babies to represent the five, six and seven-billionth children - so what can their stories tell us about world population growth?

A few minutes after he was born in July 1987, Matej Gaspar had a flashing camera in his tiny face and a gaggle of besuited politicians surrounding his exhausted mother.

Stuck at the back of a motorcade outside, British UN official Alex Marshall felt partially responsible for the momentary chaos he had brought upon this tiny maternity unit in the suburbs of Zagreb.

"We basically looked at the projections and dreamed up this idea that the world population would pass five billion in 1987," he says. "And the statistical date was 11 July." They decided to christen the world's five billionth baby.

When he went to the UN's demographers to clear the idea they were outraged.

"They explained to us ignorant people that we didn't know what we were doing. And we really shouldn't be picking out one individual among so many."

But they did it anyway. "It was about putting a face to the numbers," he says. "We found out where the secretary general was going to be that day and it went from there."

Thirty-five years later the world's five-billionth baby is trying to forget his ceremonious entry into the world. His Facebook page suggests he's living in Zagreb, happily married and working as a chemical engineer. But he avoids interviews and declined to speak to the BBC.

"Well, I don't blame him," Alex says, remembering the media circus of Matej's first day.

Since then, three billion more people have been added to our global community. But the next 35 years could see a rise of only two billion - and then the global population is likely to plateau.

Chart showing past population rise and projection for future
Chart showing past population rise and projection for future

Just outside Dhaka in Bangladesh, Sadia Sultana Oishee is helping her mum, peeling potatoes for dinner. She's 11 and would rather be outside playing football but her parents run a pretty tight ship.

The family had to move here when their business, selling fabric and saris, was hit by the pandemic. Life is less expensive in the village, so they can still afford to pay school fees for their three daughters.

Oishee is the youngest and the family's lucky charm. Born in 2011, she was named one of the world's seven-billionth babies.

Oishee's mum had no idea what was about to happen. She hadn't even expected to give birth that day. After a doctor's visit she was sent to the labour ward for an emergency Caesarean section.

Oishee arrived at one minute past midnight, surrounded by TV crews and local officials craning over each other to see her. The family were stunned but delighted.

Oishee's father had hoped for a boy but now he's happy with his three hard-working, intelligent daughters. His eldest is already in university and Oishee is determined to become a doctor. "We are not that well-off and Covid has made things harder," he says. "But I'll do everything to make her dream come true."

Since Oishee was born another 17 million people have been added to Bangladesh's growing population.

This growth is a great medical success story, but the rate at which Bangladesh is expanding has slowed enormously. In 1980 the average woman would have more than six children, now it is less than two. And that's thanks to the focus that the country has put on education. As women become more educated they choose to have smaller families.

This is crucial for understanding where the world's population is likely to go. The three main bodies that make projections on global population - the UN, the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington and the IIASA-Wittgenstein Centre in Vienna - vary on the gains they expect in education.

The UN says the global population will peak in the 2080s at 10.4 billion but the IHME and Wittgenstein believe it will happen sooner - between 2060 and 2070, at less than 10 billion.

But these are just projections. Since Oishee was born in 2011 a lot has changed in the world, and demographers are constantly surprised.

"We were not expecting that the Aids mortality would fall so low, that treatment would be saving so many people," says Samir KC, a demographer at the IIASA. He's had to alter his model because an improvement in child mortality has a long-term impact, as surviving children go on to have children themselves.

And then there are the staggering drops in fertility.

Adnan Mevic and his mother, Fatima
Six-billionth child Adnan Mevic lives in a country whose population could halve in 50 years

Demographers were shocked when the number of children born per woman in South Korea dropped to an average of 0.81, Samir KC says. "So, how low will it go? This is the big question for us."

It is something more and more countries will have to grapple with.

While half of the next billion people will come from only eight countries - most of them in Africa - in most countries the fertility rate will be lower than 2.1 children per woman, the number necessary to sustain a population.

In Bosnia-Herzegovina, one of the most rapidly declining populations in the world, 23-year-old Adnan Mevic thinks about this a lot.

"There is going to be nobody left to pay for pensions for retired people," he says. "All the young people will be gone."

He has a masters in economics and is looking for a job. If he can't find one he'll move to the EU. Like many parts of Eastern Europe, his country has been hit with the double-whammy of low fertility and high emigration.

Adnan lives outside Sarajevo with his mum, Fatima, who has surreal memories of his birth.

"I realised something was unusual because doctors and nurses were gathering around but I couldn't tell what was happening," Fatima says. When Adnan arrived, the then UN Secretary General Kofi Annan was there to christen him the world's six-billionth baby. "I was so tired, I don't know how I felt," Fatima recalls, laughing.

Adnan and his mum flick through photo albums. In one a tiny boy sits in front of a giant cake, flanked by men in suits and military khakis. "While other kids were having birthday parties, I was just visited by politicians," Adnan says.

But there were perks. Being the six-billionth baby led to an invitation to meet his hero, Cristiano Ronaldo, at Real Madrid, when he was 11.

He finds it stunning that in 23 years the world population has grown by two billion people.

"That's really a lot," he says. "I don't know how our beautiful planet will cope."

Recommended Stories

  • Somalia drought: One boy's fight to save his family from starvation

    Dahir's brother died of hunger. Now two of his sisters are fighting sickness and malnutrition in Somalia.

  • Gas prices dive just in time for Thanksgiving road trips

    Southern California gas prices have dropped nearly 70 cents from a month ago. The average is $5.43 in California and $5.50 in the L.A.-Long Beach area.

  • Senate to Vote on Legislation to Protect Same-Sex Marriage

    The Senate is set to vote on legislation to protect same-sex marriage this week after bipartisan lawmakers came to an agreement on Monday to advance it.

  • Nick Cannon welcomes child No. 11, with baby No. 12 on the way

    Congratulations are in order for Nick Cannon! The multihyphenate welcomed his 11th child last week, with his 12th currently on […] The post Nick Cannon welcomes child No. 11, with baby No. 12 on the way appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Holocaust memorial: Kristallnacht photos were already seen

    Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial acknowledged Sunday that a series of photos from Nazi Germany’s 1938 pogroms against Jews have been seen and published before, revising a claim it made when releasing the photos last week. The photos, which were recently donated by a former U.S. serviceman’s family to Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, show rare close-up images of Nazi officials carrying out looting and destruction of Jewish property in Nuremberg and a nearby town. Yad Vashem said the photos were “never-before-seen," but many in the collection had in fact been published on Twitter, in a research publication, and a recent PBS documentary.

  • 17 times Donald Trump's political action committees promised worthless rewards for a donation

    In his ongoing quest for political cash, Trump keeps offering prospective donors trinkets, tchotchkes, and memberships that add up to nada.

  • Global population will reach 8 billion Tuesday in historic milestone for humanity, UN projects

    The milestone will be reached 11 years after the planet hit 7 billion people. It may be a while before we get another billion.

  • OPAL Fuels Reports 41% Rise in Third Quarter Revenue, Issues Full Year Guidance

    By IPO Edge Editorial Staff OPAL Fuels Inc. (Nasdaq: OPAL), a producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG), posted a surge in third-quarter revenue and issued full-year guidance. Revenue […]

  • 50 gifts your wife will absolutely love in 2022

    Looking for thoughtful gift ideas for your wife? Here are the most popular gifts for wives for Christmas, Hanukkah and beyond.

  • Water scarcity in the Fertile Crescent is driving suffering

    STORY: The Middle East's Fertile Crescent is drying up.It's an arc sweeping from the Mediterranean to the Persian Gulf - nourished by the Tigris and Euphrates Rivers...Location: Aleppo countryside, Syriaand it's believed to be where farming developed more than 10,000 years ago.But now the region is facing a severe water crisis – which could fuel more turmoil in the Middle East as communities struggle over dwindling water resources.Location: Al-Bu Hussain village, Diwaniya, IraqIn Iraq - a prolonged drought has only worsened in recent years.Abbas Elwan drilled well after well, desperate to find water for his family's parched farmlands in the south.It was an area that once produced enough wheat and barley to sustain his extended family.But after another failed attempt in August, he took his own life.This is his brother Ali Elwan."The last season, he harvested 25 tons. And during the three years - from 2020 to 2022, there was nothing. We stopped completely."JOURNALIST: "Why?"ELWAN: "Because there is no water. And no rain. So we stopped completely."Farmers in neighboring Syria and Turkey are also struggling.Syria saw its worst drought in more than 70 years in 2021, according to the International Rescue Committee.Harvests across the country were hit hard.Moussa Al-Sheikho is a shepherd in Syria’s Aleppo countryside.“This will lead to famine because this is our main source of income, and if this source disappears, it will leave us with two choices, either to immigrate or die of famine."Location: Douma, SyriaSyria's long-running civil war grew out of anti-government protests in 2011 following a long drought that hit crop yields and livestock and drove people into cities.Location: Devegecidi Dam, Diyarbakir, TurkeyIn Turkey's southeast, where the Tigris and Euphrates draw their waters, rainfall in the year to September was about a third below the average of the previous three decades, data from Turkey's meteorological agency showed.Both Iraq and Syria depend, in part, on water flow from Turkey.AL-SHEIKHO: “There is a drought affecting the wells, and water level in Euphrates has reached a very low level. Before we used to get water from a very close distance, but now the water is 400 meters away.”Some Syrian officials accuse Turkey of cutting the Euphrates flow over the last two years to half the level it committed to in a 1987 accord, a charge Ankara denies.Almost 90% of rain-fed crops in Iraq, mostly wheat and barley, failed this season, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.Abdel Wahad al-Yasry, a provincial deputy governor for agriculture and water in southern Iraq, has already begun to observe competition for water and conflict between farming communities. "As a result of water scarcity, there are social problems. And there will be more problems because of water scarcity. Water scarcity causes disputes between people from neighboring areas. Those at the end (downstream) want water and they consider that those upstream took the water, but in reality, it is water scarcity that caused these problems."

  • Mediterranean marine heatwaves threaten coastal livelihoods

    A decade ago, Tunisian fisherman Ahmed Chelli's nets bulged with fish and octopus that he sold at the local market in the Kerkennah islands. Today, he pulls up only "ISIS" — the name locals have given to the blue crabs that have invaded their fishing grounds in the fast-warming waters of the Mediterranean. For more than 70 days this summer, a marine heatwave cooked the waters of the western Mediterranean.

  • Posts share Biden's 'climate crisis' remarks out of context

    Social media users are sharing a clip in which US President Joe Biden says: "There is no climate problem." But the posts are missing context; a transcript of Biden's full remarks indicates he was being sarcastic, and that he made serious comments on climate change."Whoops! Biden admits there's no climate emergency!" says the caption of an Instagram post published November 8, 2022 by Real America's Voice, a conservative media network.In the video shared in the post, radio host Steve Gruber says B

  • U.S. president unveils investments in Indonesia carbon capture, transport

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday announced a number of investments in Indonesia spanning areas like climate and food security, including a $2.5 billion agreement between ExxonMobil and state-owned energy company Pertamina on carbon capture. ExxonMobil and Pertamina's agreement will further assess development of a regional carbon capture and sequestration hub in Indonesia, the White House said in a statement.

  • Tyson Foods CFO apologizes after arrest for allegedly drunkenly entering woman’s home and sleeping in her bed

    Tyson Foods CFO John Tyson apologized to investors on Monday for his arrest for public intoxication and trespassing.

  • North Carolina, Gonzaga are 1-2 atop AP Top 25 men’s poll

    The UNC Tar Heels earned 44 of 63 first-place votes to finish ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga in Monday's first regular-season AP Top 25.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Visits Kherson, UN Condemns Invasion

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made an unannounced visit to the southern city of Kherson, and the UN General Assembly issued a symbolic condemnation of Russia’s invasion.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals Further Hikes: Markets WrapFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsDuring Ze

  • Afghanistan: Taliban leader orders Sharia law punishments

    Afghan judges are told to enforce Islamic law that may include public executions and stoning.

  • The arrest that shocked the firefighting world – and threatens a vital practice

    A fire chief is under investigation for a prescribed burn gone wrong and stirred up long-simmering tensions over wildfire risk

  • Greene: Any McCarthy challenge would be ‘bad strategy’

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) argued against any challenge to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as House minority leader, worrying that it could have unintended negative consequences in a slim majority. “I actually think that’s a bad strategy when we’re looking at having a very razor-thin majority, with potentially 219 — we’re talking about one vote,” Greene…

  • Christina Applegate has Married… With Children reunion in first public appearance since MS diagnosis

    Katey Sagal and David Faustino joined Applegate for her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.