8 Boise-area men arrested for alleged sexual exploitation, enticement of minors

Several men from Boise and the surrounding area were arrested and charged with crimes related to child enticement and sexual exploitation, the Boise Police Department said in a news release Monday.

The arrests stemmed from an investigation involving multiple local law enforcement agencies and undercover officers. Officials said the suspects used “electronic means” and social media to communicate with people they believed to be underage.

Three of the men, two from Boise and one from Vale, Oregon, face federal felony charges. They range in age from 32 to 44. Each man is charged with coercion and enticement across state lines. The charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

Officials said in the news release that one of the men traveled across state lines to meet an individual he believed was a minor.

Five others, all between 21 and 32 years old, face state charges. Each is charged with felony enticement of a child through use of the internet. If convicted, they face up to 15 years in prison.

One of the men was also charged with felony sexual exploitation of a child.