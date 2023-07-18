These 8 Bradenton-area restaurants earned poor scores from Florida health inspectors

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues.

The reports are public information.

During recent inspections in Manatee County, restaurants around Bradenton failed to meet inspection standards for issues including live flies, old food and unsafe food temperatures.

Here’s what inspectors found:

Peach’s Restaurant, 7315 52nd Place E., Bradenton

During an inspection on July 5, sliced ham and beef chili in a walk-in cooler were more than a week old. Corrective action was taken.

An employee preparing food on the cook line touched their face with gloves on and failed to change gloves and wash hands. Corrective action was taken.

No time stamp was recorded for butter that was supposed to be monitored using time as a public health control. Corrective action was taken. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse and the butter was discarded.

An employee washed hands in a non-handwashing sink. Corrective action was taken.

A can opener was soiled with mold-like substance. Corrective action was taken.

No proof was provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

Hood filters over fryers and a grill were soiled with grease.

Bread product was stored on the floor of a walk-in freezer. Corrective action was taken.

A follow-up inspection was required. During a follow-up visit, an inspector found unresolved issues. Pancake batter, french toast and butter that were supposed to be monitored using time as a public health control had no time marking. Another follow-up visit was required.

Subway, 6507 S.R. 64 E., Bradenton

During an inspection on July 7, an employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food at a front counter deli station. Corrective action was taken.

The establishment had no written procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event where the vomit or diarrhea is discharged onto surfaces in the establishment. An inspector provided a copy.

There was no proof of required state-approved employee training provided for any employees.

There was no proof provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

Onions were stored on the floor. Corrective action was taken.

Walk-in freezer gaskets were soiled.

The restaurant’s current license was not displayed.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine/bin in back area of the kitchen.

A follow-up inspection was required.

3 Keys Brewing and Gastrobrew, 2505 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton

During an inspection on July 7, raw ground beef, ham, cooked meatballs, cooked pork, raw shrimp, raw fish, whole cream, cheese, cooked pasta, smoked fish dip, sour cream, butter, marinara, raw shell eggs were cold held at temperatures greater than 41 degrees. An inspector educated the person in charge on cold holding procedures. A stop sale was issued due to temperature abuse. All of the items were discarded.

Hood filters over a flat top grill were soiled with grease.

The establishment had no written procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event where the vomit or diarrhea is discharged onto surfaces in the establishment.

No proof was provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

A follow-up inspection was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up visit on July 10.

Valeria Fruit Cocktail & More , 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton (inside Oneco Farmers Market)

On July 10, an inspector observed approximately six live flying insects in the main kitchen area.

An employee failed to wash hands before putting on gloves to initiate a task working with food in main kitchen area. Corrective action was taken.

A pesticide that was not labeled for use in a food service establishment was present, stored on a shelf with canned food. Corrective action was taken.

Ice cream was thawing in an employee handwash sink. Corrective action was taken.

No proof was provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

Watermelons were stored on the floor in the main kitchen area. Corrective action was taken.

Ice cream was being thawed at room temperature. Corrective action was taken.

No copy of the restaurant’s latest inspection report was available.

A follow-up inspection was required. During a follow-up on July 11, an inspector observed seven flies in the kitchen area. Another follow-up was required. The restaurant met inspection standards during a follow-up on July 12.

Mi Finca Cafetera Colombian Coffee, 5108 15th St. E., Bradenton (inside Oneco Farmers Market)

Raw beef was stored over cooked beans in a reach-in cooler. Corrective action was taken.

There was no proof of required state-approved food safety training provided for any employees.

No proof was provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

The establishment had no written procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event where the vomit or diarrhea is discharged onto surfaces in the establishment.

The restaurant’s current license was not displayed.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Sage Biscuit Cafe, 6656 Cortez Road W., Bradenton

During an inspection on July 13, dishmachine sanitizer was not at the proper minimum strength to clean dishes. An inspector took a sanitizer reading of zero. Corrective action was taken. A service call was placed for the machine and a restaurant operator set up a manual dishwashing station.

A toxic chemical substance was stored next to food on the hood of a reach-in cooler in a food prep area. Corrective action was taken.

Sausage was hot held at a temperature less than 135 degrees on the cook line. Corrective action was taken.

A slicer blade was soiled.

No test kits were at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for dishwashing or sanitizer buckets.

No written procedures were available for use of time as a public health control to monitor potentially hazardous foods.

Spray bottles containing cleaning fluid were not labeled. Corrective action was taken.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Super 8, 6516 14th St W, Bradenton

On July 14, an inspector found that there was no proof of required state-approved food safety training provided for any employees.

No chemical test kit was at hand to measure the strength of sanitizer in use for dishwashing or wiping cloths.

A spray bottle containing a toxic substance was not labeled. Corrective action was taken.

No proof was provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.





The establishment had no written procedures for employees to follow in response to a vomiting or diarrheal event where the vomit or diarrhea is discharged onto surfaces in the establishment.

No copy of the establishment’s latest inspection report was available.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Joey D’s Chicago Style Eatery, 6401 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton

On July 14, an inspector observed a restaurant employee handle dirty plastic cups and then fail to wash hands before handling clean plastic cups. Corrective action was taken.

Sausage and cooked peppers were hot held at temperatures less than 135 degrees on the cook line. Corrective action was taken.

Five cans of tomatoes were dented at the seams. Corrective action was taken. A manager set the cans aside for a refund.

There was no proof of required state-approved food safety training provided for any employees.

No proof was provided that food employees were informed of their responsibility to report to the person in charge information about their health and activities related to foodborne illnesses.

There was an accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of an ice machine.

A follow-up inspection was required.

Editor’s Note: According to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation, these reports are a “snapshot” of the conditions present at the time of the inspection and are public record. The agency is required to inspect every licensed restaurant at least once per year, but new and “high-risk” establishments tend to be inspected more frequently.

When an emergency shutdown order is given by an inspector, it must first be reviewed and approved by agency supervisors. In order for a business to reopen, an inspector will continue visiting the establishment daily until compliance is met. Some citations may include a financial penalty. Inspectors may also respond to complaints, which can be filed at www.myfloridalicense.com.