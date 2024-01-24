These 8 candidates will be on Kansas ballots during the presidential preference primary

The filing deadlines for the presidential preference primary in Kansas have passed, and four candidates from each party qualified to be on the ballot.

Incumbent presidents often have primary challengers but rarely face any significant obstacles in obtaining the nomination. Still, three longshot candidates reached the Kansas secretary of state's benchmarks to challenge President Joe Biden.

All candidates who are on the ballot either paid a $10,000 filing fee or gathered 5,000 signatures from Kansas voters who are registered to the party in which they're competing.

The March 19 primary is a departure for Kansas, which has used a caucus system to select presidential nominees.

Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips, entrepreneur Jason Palmer and author Marianne Williamson will all appear next to Biden in the primary. Polls haven't been promising for the challengers, with Williamson failing to breach 10% support in any survey and Palmer not being included.

A few polls have shown promise for Phillips in New Hampshire with about a quarter of the vote, but he hasn't polled above single digits in any other statewide or national poll.

Robert Kennedy Jr. initially sought to oust Biden, but in October, he ended his campaign for the Democratic nomination and is opting to run as an independent.

On the Republican side, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' popularity approached that of Republican President Donald Trump in some polls, possibly leading to a legitimate electoral challenge for Trump. However, as primary season approached, Trump gained a strong margin over DeSantis and his other competitors, and DeSantis ended his campaign Sunday.

Trump won over 50% in the Iowa Caucuses, with DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley distantly behind him at 21% and 19% respectively. Both candidates will appear on Kansans' ballots, as will Ryan Binkley, a pastor and businessman who received less than 1% of the vote in Iowa.

The presidential preference primary only includes the two major political parties, and such third parties as the Libertarian Party and Green Party have their own electoral processes.

